Catherine Corless: ‘Boarded out’ children from Tuam Mother and Baby Home were delivered like a puppy to their new owners

There was little or no vetting of the households to which the children were to be entrusted

Catherine Corless stands beside the list of children's names at the Tuam Mother and Baby site. Photo: Andy Newman

Catherine Corless stands beside the list of children's names at the Tuam Mother and Baby site. Photo: Andy Newman

Catherine Corless

The fostering system or ‘boarding out’ of children began in the era of the Workhouse, where boys and girls of working age were routinely fostered out to farmers in the neighbouring townlands to assist in household and farm duties.

This system became popular in the era of the Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland.

With the closing of the Glenamaddy Workhouse/Hospital in 1925, the Bon Secours Sisters who nursed there were asked by the Galway Health Board to come to the Tuam Workhouse to run it as a Mother and Baby Home.

