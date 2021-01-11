Catherine Corless: ‘Boarded out’ children from Tuam Mother and Baby Home were delivered like a puppy to their new owners

Catherine Corless stands beside the list of children's names at the Tuam Mother and Baby site. Photo: Andy Newman

The fostering system or ‘boarding out’ of children began in the era of the Workhouse, where boys and girls of working age were routinely fostered out to farmers in the neighbouring townlands to assist in household and farm duties.

This system became popular in the era of the Mother and Baby Homes in Ireland.

With the closing of the Glenamaddy Workhouse/Hospital in 1925, the Bon Secours Sisters who nursed there were asked by the Galway Health Board to come to the Tuam Workhouse to run it as a Mother and Baby Home.

They remained there until it closed in 1961. The numbers of mothers and children there each year varied considerably each year, as there was a continuous flow of mothers being admitted, babies being born, mothers, children and babies who died, babies who were adopted, and children who were fostered, but up to 200 children and 80 mothers were there at any one time. Advertisements appeared in the local papers, the Tuam Herald and the Connacht Tribune, in the 1930/40/50s appealing for foster parents for the Tuam Home children. One advertisement for 1937 states the rate of payment from the Health Board as children from five to 10 years: four shillings per week for maintenance and £3 per week for clothing. For older children aged 10-15 years: three shillings per week for maintenance and £4 per week for clothing. By the 1950s, the payments were stated as £2.10 per month up to 10 years for maintenance and £3 per month thereafter, with £9 for clothing and £11 thereafter. The Galway County Council Form of Contract for Child Boarded out at the time stipulated eight conditional clauses as to the fostering of the child, primarily that the child will be suitably nourished, clothed, housed and schooled, and will attend religious services. However, many young boys and girls fell through some loophole, and many suffered at the hands of foster parents who used and abused them. There was little or no vetting of the households to which the children were to be entrusted. The foster parent(s) had the advantage of calling to the Tuam Home where a group of children were gathered into a room for inspection, and it was just a matter of ‘pot luck’ after that. The little lad/girl was given a suitcase with a change of clothes, sent out the door into a waiting car or ambulance and delivered like a puppy to their new owners.

