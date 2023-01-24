Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Carlow students hoping meat traceability app can bolster push for Angus glory at Croke Park

Borris VS preparing for semi-final of Certified Irish Angus Beef Competition

Promoting agriculture: Borris VS principal Pat Coffey, vice principal Sarah Doyle and teacher Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the school&rsquo;s vintage Massey Ferguson tractor. Photos: Tony Gavin Expand
Principal Pat Coffey, Vice Principal Sarah Doyle and Head of the Agriculture Department Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Expand
James Prendergast , Wiktoria Fedko and Shane Jordan, studying 1st Year Horticulture Expand
Agriculture Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin Kealy, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole Expand
Agriculture students at Borris VS Expand
Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Michael Drea, Eoin Prendergast and Thomas Malone with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023 Expand
Vice Principal Sarah Doyle, Students Connor Coleman, James Kennedy, Gavin Murphy, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, JP Kelly and Patrick Healy, Head of agriculture with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023 Expand
The Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023 Expand
Students Connor Coleman, James Kennedy, Gavin Murphy, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins and JP Kelly with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023 Expand
Principal Pat Coffey, Vice Principal Sarah Doyle and Head of the Agriculture Department Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023 Expand
Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023 Expand
Ag Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole at Borris VS Expand

Close

Promoting agriculture: Borris VS principal Pat Coffey, vice principal Sarah Doyle and teacher Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the school&rsquo;s vintage Massey Ferguson tractor. Photos: Tony Gavin

Promoting agriculture: Borris VS principal Pat Coffey, vice principal Sarah Doyle and teacher Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the school’s vintage Massey Ferguson tractor. Photos: Tony Gavin

Principal Pat Coffey, Vice Principal Sarah Doyle and Head of the Agriculture Department Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow.

Principal Pat Coffey, Vice Principal Sarah Doyle and Head of the Agriculture Department Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow.

James Prendergast , Wiktoria Fedko and Shane Jordan, studying 1st Year Horticulture

James Prendergast , Wiktoria Fedko and Shane Jordan, studying 1st Year Horticulture

Agriculture Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin Kealy, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole

Agriculture Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin Kealy, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole

Agriculture students at Borris VS

Agriculture students at Borris VS

Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Michael Drea, Eoin Prendergast and Thomas Malone with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Michael Drea, Eoin Prendergast and Thomas Malone with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Vice Principal Sarah Doyle, Students Connor Coleman, James Kennedy, Gavin Murphy, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, JP Kelly and Patrick Healy, Head of agriculture with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Vice Principal Sarah Doyle, Students Connor Coleman, James Kennedy, Gavin Murphy, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, JP Kelly and Patrick Healy, Head of agriculture with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

The Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

The Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Students Connor Coleman, James Kennedy, Gavin Murphy, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins and JP Kelly with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Students Connor Coleman, James Kennedy, Gavin Murphy, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins and JP Kelly with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Principal Pat Coffey, Vice Principal Sarah Doyle and Head of the Agriculture Department Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Principal Pat Coffey, Vice Principal Sarah Doyle and Head of the Agriculture Department Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the Vintage Massey Ferguson tractor which was restored by the students at Borris Vocational School in County Carlow. Photo: Tony Gavin 06/01/2023

Ag Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole at Borris VS

Ag Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole at Borris VS

/

Promoting agriculture: Borris VS principal Pat Coffey, vice principal Sarah Doyle and teacher Patrick Healy with students Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast, Gavin Murphy, JP Kelly, Joey Dalton, Jack Cummins, James Kennedy and Connor Coleman with the school’s vintage Massey Ferguson tractor. Photos: Tony Gavin

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

It’s a busy week for Borris Vocational School in Co Carlow as five of its Transition Year students are preparing for the semi-final of the Certified Irish Angus Beef Competition.

The competition, which is run in conjunction with ABP Food Group and Kepak, sees schools from across the country compete to produce top-quality Angus beef.

Most Watched

Privacy