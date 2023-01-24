Carlow students hoping meat traceability app can bolster push for Angus glory at Croke Park

It’s a busy week for Borris Vocational School in Co Carlow as five of its Transition Year students are preparing for the semi-final of the Certified Irish Angus Beef Competition.

The competition, which is run in conjunction with ABP Food Group and Kepak, sees schools from across the country compete to produce top-quality Angus beef.

“The competition allows second-level students to understand the process of rearing certified Irish beef and carry out research on different aspects of the process,” says Sarah Doyle, deputy principal of the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board school.

“If the students are successful, they get to rear five Angus heifers until they reach 18 months of age. The overall winners also receive a cash prize.”

“One of the students offers up their home farm (with permission from their parents) for the students to rear the heifers.

“The students are required to carry out a number of research projects on their chosen agricultural topic and then implement their research.

“It’s all about getting students and parents involved in the process and we are fortunate that we do have such great parent involvement and engagement in our school.”

As part of the Angus competition this year, a group of five TY students from Borris VS — Thomas Malone, Michael Drea, Mosie Murphy, Nicky Ryan, Eoin Prendergast — have come up with a new concept to aid meat traceability.

They have developed a QR code which can be placed on all certified Irish Angus beef products in supermarkets throughout Ireland and when scanned, it directs you to a website, created by the students.

The website will provide a range of information including the profile of an Irish Angus beef producer, the different cuts of beef available, a description of the breed, including some fun facts and the journey of a calf from farm to fork.

The website will also provide an explanation of the grading system, some recipes and competitions that consumers can enter.

“The students met with local retailers over the last few months and explained their concept and talked about the importance of meat traceability and increasing consumer awareness around the farm to fork journey,” says Sarah.

Agriculture students at Borris VS

Agriculture students at Borris VS

“Then we got confirmation that our students are through to the next stage of the competition, which involves being interviewed Thomond Park Conference Centre in Limerick between January 24-26, for the judges to gain a greater understanding of our students’ ideas and plans and how they hope to achieve them.

“If they get through, the next step is the final in Croke Park in April.

“There is great excitement among both students and staff.”

It’s almost 10 yeas since Agricultural Science was introduced to Borris VS, which is in a strong farming area, and Sarah says it is a popular choice for students.

“Our Ag Science teacher Bernie Atkinson introduced it nearly 10 years ago and since then she has helped the school rear its own livestock, including poultry and pigs.

“We have also grown our own vegetables which are used by the classes and this year two of our teachers — Patrick Healy and Stacey Brennan — introduced a ‘Farm Chat’ group for our students which is hugely popular.

“They meet once a week to read the Farming Independent and discuss current trends in agriculture, mart prices and what happened on their home farms over the last week.

James Prendergast , Wiktoria Fedko and Shane Jordan, studying 1st Year Horticulture

James Prendergast , Wiktoria Fedko and Shane Jordan, studying 1st Year Horticulture

“It’s a great way to get the conversation around farm safety going and encourage best practice on farm.”

The school also runs a number of sponsored agriculture competitions throughout the year.

“The most recent competition is based on farm safety,” says Sarah.

“The students choose a piece of farm machinery at home, photograph it, explain the working principle, how it can be cared for, the sustainability of the machine, how it reduces workload on farm, how it allows greater productivity and how it should be used safely.

“We have a Massey Ferguson 135 which was restored a few years ago and is now in full working condition. It’s used for the upkeep of our school grounds and the students are very passionate about it and keeping it in top condition.”

Agriculture Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin Kealy, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole

Agriculture Science teacher Stacey Brennan with the 1st Year Farm Chat Class, Sarah Doyle, Leah Bolger, Aran Doyle, Eoin Kealy, Jack Ivers, Darragh Coleman, Adam Joyce, James Carroll, Darragh Ryan, Cian Dowling and Ben Poole

The school is focused on providing education and guidance to students who wish to pursue a career in their area of interest, whatever field that may be in, says Sarah.

“We are aware of creating an environment where all learners are catered for adequately, and that includes promoting agriculture as an academic, sustainable and successful career path.

​“An effective school environment is more than just a classroom or subject discipline and we really value all ex-curricular activities in support of the curriculum, whether that’s drama, sport or agricultural activities.

“5pc of last year’s students are studying veterinary medicine at third level and we have a number of previous students working both in Ireland and abroad in agricultural roles, including forestry, contracting, agricultural mechanics, researching and lecturing.

“Academic excellence is required to study agriculture and we are supporting our students outside of our curriculum to help them achieve their full potential.”