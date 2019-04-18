Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 18 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Carers representative says some people are being “crippled” by Fair Deal Scheme

Stock image
Stock image
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A carer representative has said it would be 'immoral' if farmers lose their farms over the Fair Deal Scheme.

The Roscommon carers representative, Bernie Dowling, said the scheme is “crippling” some farmers and small business owners.

Ms Dowling, who is the area manager for Family Carers’ Ireland in Roscommon, made her comments after farmers protested in Dublin this week, which called for a promised cap to be implemented.

She said families are fearful of losing their farms and livelihoods in the Fair Deal Scheme told Shannonside FM that farmers are keeping rural Ireland afloat and called on the general public to row in behind them.

"Morally this is not right that anyone should lose their livelihood because of nursing home costs."

She called on everyone who is door stepped by politicians to remind them of this.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

IFA members protesting at the Department of Health today.

WATCH: 'Government see elderly as 'soft touch'- IFA stage protest on...
‘A significant decision’: Minister for Communications Richard Bruton. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

'A betrayal' - rural Ireland left to wait yet again for broadband
Joe Carroll on his Farm outside Kilcormac ,Offaly ,his Wife is in a Nursing Home.

'I never thought I would face selling my farm to pay for my wife's nursing...
Jack Fitzsimons

The bestseller that solved a rural housing crisis
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Connemara action group rounds on Ross over roads 'neglect'
Stock picture

Gardai who pulled over van found more than they bargained for when they...
Nell the cow pictured on the stage of the Gaiety Theatre ahead of the opening of Stones in His Pockets

Talented Nell hoofs it on stage and into limelight at the Gaiety Theatre


Top Stories

ESB workers restoring power to a farm in Glamire, Cork after Hurricane Ophelia Pic:Mark Condren

ESB test case could slash compo for farmers
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo reports 'solid and robust for results in a volatile and challenging year'

Advice: We are hitting the two most important weeks of the year for grass...
The GVM Mart in Tullamore. Photo: Kevin Byrne Photography

'The dairy influence has led to a huge reduction in quality'
(Stock photo)

Probes after two men are killed in freak workplace accidents inside 24 hours
Stock photo

Mayo farmer accused of starving sheep
The EU Commission has voted to ban chlorothalonil. File photo

Tillage after Chlorothalonil - The loss of 'Bravo' will present big...