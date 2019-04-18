A carer representative has said it would be 'immoral' if farmers lose their farms over the Fair Deal Scheme.

A carer representative has said it would be 'immoral' if farmers lose their farms over the Fair Deal Scheme.

Carers representative says some people are being “crippled” by Fair Deal Scheme

The Roscommon carers representative, Bernie Dowling, said the scheme is “crippling” some farmers and small business owners.

Ms Dowling, who is the area manager for Family Carers’ Ireland in Roscommon, made her comments after farmers protested in Dublin this week, which called for a promised cap to be implemented.

She said families are fearful of losing their farms and livelihoods in the Fair Deal Scheme told Shannonside FM that farmers are keeping rural Ireland afloat and called on the general public to row in behind them.

"Morally this is not right that anyone should lose their livelihood because of nursing home costs."

She called on everyone who is door stepped by politicians to remind them of this.