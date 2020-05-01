Farming

Carbon tax hike on heating oil and coal 'comes at worst time'

Michael Kilcoyne of the Consumers' Association. Photo: Colm Mahady / Fennells Expand

Michael Kilcoyne of the Consumers' Association. Photo: Colm Mahady / Fennells

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Home heating costs will rise thanks to a carbon tax hike that kicks in today - sparking calls for the Government to defer the measure.

Announced in last October's Budget, the higher carbon tax on petrol and diesel was implemented on the night of the Budget. But the increased carbon tax on home-heating oil, gas, coal and briquettes was delayed until the start of May, a time when households use less energy.

The cost of an average household's annual gas bill will go up by €14 from this month.