Proposals by the Minister for Transport Shane Ross that would see motorists not carrying a driving licence hit with automatic fines has gone down like a lead balloon with farmers.

'Can he not see that farmers might have to several different types vehicles'

It comes following reports that Transport Minister Shane Ross has been warned to ease up on his plans for new road safety laws.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has intervened to express the concerns of Fine Gael TDs and some ministers about Mr Ross's plans for a tough penalty points system.

Mr Ross has put forward proposals to introduce tough penalties for motorists caught speeding and automatic fines for not carrying a driving licence.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael has sought to delay any changes by pushing them to a Cabinet committee for assessment.

Denis Drennan, Chairperson of Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee said that he could easily envisage circumstances where busy farmers moving from vehicle to vehicle might not have their driving licence with them ‘to hand’ in the event of their being asked by the Gardai to show it.

Mr Drennan said it was simply a fact that farmers could be using several vehicles on the public roads in the course of one day.

“In fairness to our members, they might be moving between cars, tractors and maybe even teleporters or other machines, all properly registered and insured and all within a matter of minutes or a few hours, could Minister Ross not for once recognise that there are certain categories of road users for whom certain allowances have to be made?