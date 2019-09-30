Calls for stricter laws after savage pit-bull attacks

Calls have been made for stricter laws in relation to certain breeds of dog after a savage attack by pit bulls on cattle in Longford.

The attacks took place in the Legan/Colehill area on Friday and Saturday after two pit-bull dogs escaped from their pen.

The dogs were later apprehended and put to sleep.

Speaking to Shannonside Radio Longford Dog Services operator, Hilary Robinson says said there were no winners after the incident.

She said stronger and stricter regulations should be considered for people who want to keep certain dog breeds.

"They were much-loved pets, and there was no apparent reason why they went off to do this. It seems like once they got the taste of the blood, they kept at it.

"The laws that are there should be kept, but we need to be thinking of something a little stronger with the damage these dogs could do," she said.

Online Editors