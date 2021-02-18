Calls for deer to be fed to keep them off farmers’ land

Soaring deer numbers in Killarney has led to calls for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to purchase winter feed for the highly protected animals so they remain within the park boundaries.

Some 2,000 wild deer live in and around the 25,000 acre Killarney Park, it is estimated, but now their numbers are overwhelming farms and forests in a search for food outside the park, landowners say.

And with restrictions on commercial hunting because of the pandemic, along with a global downturn in demand for venison, the smaller Japanese Sika deer have reached levels never seen before and there are calls for more culls to take place.

Nearby farms have erected high fencing but it is is no longer a deterrent for the hungry deer and 79 large Red deer were seen grazing on the Collins’ family farm in Aghadoe, overlooking the lakes of Killarney in recent weeks.

According to local farmers damage caused by the deer has been worse than ever this spring spring fields readied for spring grass are completely cut up and the deer are depriving calves and cows of grassland amid calls for the NPWS to feed the deer.

Joan Collins said the problem has become acute during the past year. "Every farmer has winter feed for animals. Why can't the NPWS? The deer are now occupying lands they were never in before.”

The small Japanese deer are multiplying rapidly during the pandemic, according to locals in the Muckross area, at the southern edge of the park.

"They are standing on the ditch here every morning and they would talk to you. They are in no way frightened of humans or of traffic anymore. There are so many of them," one local said.

The IFA and other farm organisations are being approached to support measures to protect farms in Killarney, she said.

The deer are wreaking environmental damage on trees too, with deciduous trees in the Aghadoe area left with hanging branches and bark damage.

Wildlife rangers in Killarney say that while red deer are prioritised this year in culls, the Sika population would be addressed next year. Over 100 red deer have been taken this season.

In a statement the NPWS said culling of deer in the park was taking place. "The culling of the deer herd in Killarney National Park is/has taken place during the 2020-2021 season. Culling is a regular and on-going management operation within the National Park.”

