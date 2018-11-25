An ex-trucker has told how wrestling calves and lifting foals over his shoulders during his farming childhood helped him clinch the title of UK's Strongest Man.

An ex-trucker has told how wrestling calves and lifting foals over his shoulders during his farming childhood helped him clinch the title of UK's Strongest Man.

Calf wrestling helped me win, says Irish ex-trucker who is now UK's strongest man

TV viewers are set to watch Limerick champion Pa O'Dwyer pulling an Arctic truck and doing push-ups with a Porsche 911 to become the first Irish man in 20 years to secure the sought-after title.

The father-of-three - who eats eight raw eggs for breakfast - believes his incredible strength was honed as a young man on his family's farm outside the town of Newcastlewest.

On one occasion, the 32-year-old remembers carrying a sick foal from her hillside field to the farmyard for treatment.

He said: "I put the foal over my shoulders and lifted her up the hill. I grew up on a farm so I think that's where my strength comes from.

"I was wrestling calves when I was 10 years of age and pulling bales of hay and silage around the place. It stands to you later in life."

The six-foot two-inch personal trainer, who eats eight raw eggs for breakfast, has more than doubled his body weight over the past 10 years.

He said: "I'm 23 stone now. I was 11 stone when I was 21 and I started training and started putting on the weight straight away. I ate like a horse."