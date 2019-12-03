'Bull' Hayes weighs into fight against isolation

The east Limerick suckler farmer, who made 105 Ireland appearances and won two Heineken Cups with Munster in a glittering rugby career, said more farmers are finding themselves alone on the farm as many of their neighbours have to work in a part-time job during the day.

"The change with more off-farm employment and use of contractors has created more isolation," he said. "There are always challenges living in rural Ireland. When you are younger you don't see it as much but when people get older they see it differently."

Hayes, 46, acknowledged that men can be reluctant to talk about loneliness or depression, but urged people to "get out and talk and ask for help" - even if it is just interacting with neighbours.