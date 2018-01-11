Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 11 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Broadband deficit is holding back farming

Stock photo
Stock photo
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Irish farming is in danger of being left behind its European counterparts because of poor or non-existent high-speed broadband, contractors have warned.

Tom Murphy from the Professional Agricultural Contractors of Ireland (PAC) said smart farming will form part of the future of agriculture.

"If we don't have the broadband then talking about smart farming is just a joke. We must have broadband as otherwise we can't transmit the information back from the field. Agriculture is the biggest business by far in rural Ireland and it needs high-speed broadband and without it Irish farming will be left behind.

"If farmers and contractors don't embrace smart farming then they'll be left behind. It isn't Star Wars anymore, it is reality, they are doing it on the continent and the UK and we are only scratching the surface here," said Mr Murphy ahead of the PAC Smart Farming event at the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny on February 2.

The event will be addressed by Commissioner Phil Hogan and Communications Minister Denis Naughten on the rollout of high-speed broadband, and many international machinery experts.

Mr Murphy said many farmers would not be in a financial position to invest in the hi-tech equipment and it was likely they would turn to contractors for it.

He pointed out some farmers were already turning to hi-tech spraying and slurry-spreading technology to help cut costs by only spreading fertiliser where necessary.

Also Read

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Why this bachelor farmer is keeping 'schtum' about his recent Lotto win

This farmer was clinically dead but his young son's actions saved his life
Stock picture

Gardai investigate mystery of lamb that 'vanished' from field
The tractor and trailer being taken away from the scene near Ballon, Co Carlow, where one brother died and another was left with serious injuries after an accident. Photo: Dylan Vaughan.

'Until there is a change in culture carnage on our farms will continue' -...
Dr Tony Woodcock, Programme Leader for the BSc in Agriculture, Waterford Institute of Technology

'When you go overseas, you see things on a different scale' - Why this...
Derek and Mary Richardson at their farm in Carracastle, Co.Roscommon. Photo; Mick McCormack.

'There's more red tape creeping in all the time'
Paddy Towey at his farm in Shannon Harbour, Co Offaly. Photograph: James Flynn/APX

The only reason this man is still farming is because there is no one to buy his...


Top Stories

Dairy expansion requires significant capital investment. Stock Image

Are you just following the herd or is there logic behind your dairy expansion...
Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy. Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Foreign taste for in-vogue butter sends food exports soaring to record €12.6bn
A 157ac farm at Berrilstown near Navan sold for €2.4m, or €15,300/ac

Revealed: Where land prices are the highest and lowest as the average price hits...

Eighth successive year of growth sees Irish agri-food exports hit record...
6/1/2018 Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Eddie Fitzpatrick of Cavan IFA welcomes lorry driver Seamus Gleeson in McMorrow's Timber yard, Dowra with fodder from Tipperary. Photo Brian Farrell

Round bale prices hit €50 as farmers scramble for supplies
Illustration: Tom Halliday

'My brother is objecting to my farm plans and my husband treats me like dirt'
Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar. Photo: Claire Godkin

Government out to protect farm payments in EU budget