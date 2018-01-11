Broadband deficit is holding back farming

"If we don't have the broadband then talking about smart farming is just a joke. We must have broadband as otherwise we can't transmit the information back from the field. Agriculture is the biggest business by far in rural Ireland and it needs high-speed broadband and without it Irish farming will be left behind.

"If farmers and contractors don't embrace smart farming then they'll be left behind. It isn't Star Wars anymore, it is reality, they are doing it on the continent and the UK and we are only scratching the surface here," said Mr Murphy ahead of the PAC Smart Farming event at the Newpark Hotel Kilkenny on February 2.