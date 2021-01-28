Breeding for success - Dr Noel Cawley on combining a career with the Dairy Board and Teagasc while being a successful horse breeder

Growing up in the townland of Moygara just outside Gurteen, a young Noel Cawley could hardly have imagined when waking up for 4am starts to walk the cows into the fair in Boyle that he would one day assume one of the key roles in Irish agricultural business.

Not only did he do that, however, through serving as Chief Executive of the Irish Dairy Board for 18 years and then as chairperson of Teagasc for ten years, he has also forged a reputation of one of the leading horse breeders in Europe.

The affable Sligo native, who retired from his Irish Dairy Board role in 2006, continues to retain an enthusiastic interest in all things related to his home county, though he now lives in Eadestown, where he runs the Newpark Lodge Stud.

Just last year, despite the impact Covid-19 had on the showjumping industry, Mr Cawley enjoyed a productive 2020 with a colt foal of his, Tangeradoo, scooping top prize in the Horse Sport Ireland Show Jumping Foal category.

Indeed, his life-long association with horses stems from his childhood in east Sligo, and they have provided a useful outlet over the years as he also dealt with significant work commitments with the IDB.

"It was probably the greatest therapy you could have," he says of dealing with horses after work, "because I'd have guys ringing me morning, noon and night when I was working and you could go down to the stables and no matter what problem you had, with 3 or 4,000 employees, you'd forget all about them because there'd always be some issue with a horse. It was therapy."

Mr Cawley started his educational journey in Mullaghroe National School, before going to St Nathy's College in Ballaghaderreen for secondary school.

Life at home, like any other family in rural Ireland at the time, was heavily dominated by agricultural pursuits.

"Everybody in that time was self-sufficient," he recalls.

"We grew our own potatoes, cabbage, carrots and the rest of it, we killed a pig every year and working with the horses, we always had a mare there and she could do all the work, in my father's time she would take them to mass in Gurteen on the trap and I have pictures of that actually because I'm doing a family tree at the moment.

"A man came around with a van and you could buy some food from him but you could survive without any visits to the shop because we had a farm, and it was a mixed farm, a small farm.

"We had a few cows, seven or eight, we'd keep some store cattle and those cattle would be sold in Ballaghaderreen, or maybe Gurteen, but it was a seven mile walk to Ballaghaderreen, you had to get up at four in the morning and off you went."

Having completed life in St Nathy's, Mr Cawley then embarked on third level when he left for University College Galway, as it was known at the time, where he obtained a BSC first-class honours in science. Indeed, his academic success helped pave a pathway forward both academically and also helped secure employment with Guinness in the UK.

"I did science in college and I got a BSC first class honours, from that I was fortunate to get a scholarship paid for by Guinness to do a PhD because I was first in the faculty and myself and another fella got sponsorship to do PhDs, one was in Trinity and mine was in UCD and Guinness paid for it.

"That took me for Dublin and did my PhD, that took three years, and I got another scholarship, a Fulbright fellowship, and I went for a couple of years on a post-doc programme to the University of California in Berkeley.

"I got married there and I came back then for a couple of years to Guinness and I worked with them in England for a couple of years and then I came back and joined the Irish Dairy Board in 1974."

Spending 35 years in all with the IDB, Mr Cawley worked in various departments, such as marketing and commercial, before assuming the top job in 1989.

His time as chief executive is a period in his life he remembers very fondly. It was also a successful time for the dairy industry as Irish produce became more prominent in overseas markets. The work of the Dairy Board was key to farmers all across the country during that period, as Mr Cawley explains.

"It was a great job, one of the best jobs in Ireland and I thoroughly enjoyed it. And if it was vacant again, I'd apply for it!," he quips.

"The essence of the Dairy Board was marketing Irish product overseas from the Irish co-ops, like you have in Sligo today in Aurivo, we would buy product from them and we had all of those fellas on the board and the brand name of course was Kerrygold.

"It was a great time, we had a lot of acquisitions and I think we made a profit every year, we dispensed it out to the co-ops and the farmers, and one of the satisfying features of the thing was it had a big influence over the income of families around rural Ireland at the time, and still does in fairness."

After retirement from the Dairy Board, Mr Cawley continued his interest in the area with a ten-year period as chairperson of Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority.

Throughout his life, stretching back to the days in Moygara, Mr Cawley has always retained an interest in horses.

Although his time in college and overseas prevented him continuing his interest in all things equine for a couple of years, he has been heavily involved in the industry since returning to Ireland in the 1970s, to the point now that he is widely renowned as one of the top breeders in this part of Europe.

Indeed, research into his family history has revealed a significant interest in horses over the generations.

"The horses have been in my family for quite some time," he explains.

"I'm doing a family tree at the moment and I discovered my grandfather showed a mare in Ballymote in 1914 and my father won prizes in the local shows in Monasteraden, Boyle, Ballaghaderreen and a place called Clogher.

"When I was 15, I remember we went to the show fair in Boyle, I used to do a bit of riding as well, and we won first prize there, so it has been in my blood going back that far.

"When we came back to Ireland I got involved again and I started breeding foals," Mr Cawley continues.

"I had an involvement all through when I was on the dairy board, we competed and I was in the RDS many times and probably made it a good bit bigger when I retired, which was around 2014.

His lifelong interest blossomed into Newpark Lodge Stud, where top-class foals are reared and trained with a view to competing at the highest level.

Newpark Lodge and Mr Cawley have been recognised for their talents with dozens of awards and successes over the years. They are hopeful of more successes in the future too, as the industry continues to develop.

"It's primarily showjumping horses, we're trying to breed international showjumpers," he says.

"I was the Irish breeder of the year a couple of times in the last few years, and I think I was the only Irish breeder in the top 100 the year before last. But there's a lot of luck in this game. We won the foal championship last year, I've won that class twice."

Though based outside of the county for most of his life, Noel remains an out and out Sligo man. He is a keen follower of the Sligo footballers, and retains a strong interest in his home place in east Sligo where he owns a farm that he uses extensively. His brother, John, lives locally in Boyle.

"I have a farm in Sligo as well, I'm still very involved with Sligo, the home farm is in Moygara and then I've a farm in Killaraght. I send some of the mares down there in the winter, I've some here and some there. We'd have thirty-odd horses all the time.

"The horses are a great interest, they're competitive and I like to compete and see how we get on. But above all I am still first and foremost a Sligo man!"