Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Breeding for success - Dr Noel Cawley on combining a career with the Dairy Board and Teagasc while being a successful horse breeder


Dr Noel Cawley Expand
Dr Noel Cawley Expand

Close

Dr Noel Cawley

Dr Noel Cawley

Dr Noel Cawley

Dr Noel Cawley

/

Dr Noel Cawley

Cathal Mullaney

Growing up in the townland of Moygara just outside Gurteen, a young Noel Cawley could hardly have imagined when waking up for 4am starts to walk the cows into the fair in Boyle that he would one day assume one of the key roles in Irish agricultural business.

Not only did he do that, however, through serving as Chief Executive of the Irish Dairy Board for 18 years and then as chairperson of Teagasc for ten years, he has also forged a reputation of one of the leading horse breeders in Europe.

The affable Sligo native, who retired from his Irish Dairy Board role in 2006, continues to retain an enthusiastic interest in all things related to his home county, though he now lives in Eadestown, where he runs the Newpark Lodge Stud.

Most Watched

Privacy