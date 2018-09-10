Boy (10) with cancer raising money to help other sick children

Brandon Bolger, a 10-year-old boy from Carlow, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, is fundraising to buy a tractor to raise funds for other children receiving care in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

His Go Fund Me page was set up by Emma Donoghue, a friend of the Bolger family, to help Brandon save for a tractor, so he can paint it yellow and bring it to shows to raise money for other children.

The gold coloured ribbon is the symbol to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Brandon was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma on in March 2017 and is currently receiving intense chemotherapy every two weeks in Crumlin.

Emma, who originally got to know Brandon through teaching him jiving lessons for fun, said that people have been incredibly generous since they started the Go FundMe page 10 days ago.

Already they have raised €3,000 of their €5,000 goal, Emma said people have helped in any way they could.

“A dog was donated to Brandon, but unfortunately was a little too excitable for him. So, with the Brandon’s and the owner’s permission, we sold him to a loving home and put the funds towards the charity.”

Another local farmer is donating a custom-built trailer with seats installed so children can have a spin on the tractor at different events.