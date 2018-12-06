Bitter row over planned Kerry Greenway continues

The dispute over the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process undertaken by Kerry County Council to progress the controversial South Kerry Greenway project took a new turn this week with local councillors trading blows on the issue.

CLLR Michael Cahill has criticised Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae over comments made by the Kilgarvan councillor.

Cllr Healy-Rae reiterated his views on the process at last week’s South and West Meeting during a discussion on the need for this project.

Cllr Healy-Rae said “it was very disappointing” that the CPO process was undertaken by the council and that he fears that because of this it will be delayed for years.

He said he would not vote for the CPO today and he had not done so in 2016.

“There was goodwill towards the project, but once the CPO was announced, it got people’s backs up. There were under 10 objectors at one stage, and it could have been sorted out. It is disappointing that we have two sides now,” he said.

Cllr Cahill, however, said that the CPO was vital as there could never be “100 per cent agreement”, and he added that Cllr Healy-Rae knows this.

He said that the project was a “life-line” for South Kerry and that it is vital the project gets over the line.