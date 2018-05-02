'Being a female farmer was never a "thing" until I moved to Ireland - it’s so bizarre'
Dairy farmer, Laura Cable (25) recently swapped working on a 1,500 dairy herd in New Zealand to move with her Irish boyfriend to run a dairy farm in Clonakilty, Co Cork.
Hailing from a sheep and beef farm in Yorkshire in the UK, Laura says that she always planned on becoming a vet but became more realistic in her late teens and decided to study Agricultural Science and Livestock Science in Nottingham University.
“As a child and early teen I always wanted to be a vet but then I got older and more realistic that I probably wouldn't get the grades. Farming is in my blood, it’s one of my passions so it was a natural decision for me in the end,” she said.
While it had always been in Laura’s mind that she would go down the route of beef farming like her parents had, a few days after graduating from university in 2015 she found herself on an airplane to the other side of the world to pursue dairy farming.
“I never saw myself as a dairy farmer. In college I always wanted to get in to beef but I got a scholarship to work in New Zealand after I graduated so I moved over in July 2015,” she says.
“I immediately got the bug for dairy farming over there. It’s so great to see how a dairy farm operates on such a large scale. There were 1,500 cows which was a crazy amount.”
Laura not only discovered her love for dairying in New Zealand but fell in love with Cork man, John Forde who was on placement during his third year of Dairy Business in UCD on the same farm.
Since John still had his final year of university to finish in UCD, Laura came back to Clonakilty with him in September 2017 to help manage a 130 cow dairy herd consisting of mainly Jersey and Friesian crosses that John works on at the weekends.