From wandering sheep to calling for improvements to be made to local broadband services, there's certainly a lot on the minds of the 2,700-strong population of Ireland's largest island.

From wandering sheep to calling for improvements to be made to local broadband services, there's certainly a lot on the minds of the 2,700-strong population of Ireland's largest island.

Achill Community Futures is a voluntary community group set up by residents on Achill Island in 2016 to promote a positive future for the island.

In conjunction with Mayo County Council, 16 people in the community went from door-to-door around the island handing out surveys asking residents questions such as what they liked about Achill, what they disliked and what changes could be made in to the future. One of these people was chairman of the group, Chris McCarthy, who has lived in Achill his entire life. Issues flagged in the survey ranged from wandering sheep on roads to calling for infrastructure improvements.

"There's a large population of sheep farmers in Achill and sheep are a huge tourist attraction also. There's more sheep than people on the island. We'll have to work on the issue of sheep but it's not our main priority," says Chris. While growing instances of Japanese Knotweed and the need for it to be controlled was one of the agricultural issues raised by residents in the survey, Chris adds that the survey showed that there's more positive than negatives to living on the island, including the reoccurrence of two once-disappeared beaches.