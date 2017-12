Gardai in Cork have warned those transporting fodder to be mindful of other road users.

Bandon Traffic Corps stopped a van as the trailer after it was found to be missing lights and the hay bail might not have reached its destination as it was not secured.

Huge amounts of fodder are on the move at the moment as in many parts of the country farmers are running low on feed for their stock. Over 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages this winter, with stock owners generally having 35pc less feed than they will need for their herds.

These are the stark findings of a Teagasc fodder survey which involved more than 90 farmers from Leitrim and Sligo. It comes as the farm organisations again demanded action from the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed this week to support farmers hit by the fodder crisis.

Bandon Traffic Corps stopped this van as the trailer was missing a light or two and the hay bail might not have reached its destination as it was not secured, please be mindful of other road users. Posted by Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region on Wednesday, December 20, 2017