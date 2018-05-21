Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 21 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack

Murder Hole beach in Donegal.
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Stephen Maguire

Bathers at one of Ireland’s most stunning beaches have been warned they risk being attacked by a randy bull.

Murder Hole Beach in Co Donegal is a ‘secret’ getaway of thousands of sun worshippers. 

But those visiting the unique beach near Downings on Melmore Head, must cross private fields to get to it.

The fields are accessed by a gateway which leads to the secluded cove.

The tiny beach is considered one of the most stunning in the world.

But as of today (Mon), the landowner who owns the fields which lead to the beach has warned sunbathers that his bull will be roaming the area.

The farmer has put up posts on social media stating the gate will be locked and his bull will be on the loose!

With sweltering sunshine forecast from Wednesday onwards, there are fears someone could be hurt crossing the fields.

Also Read

The post on a Murder Hole Beach Facebook page reads “As of 21st May 2018 our bull will be reintroduced to our cows on the fields leading to the Murder Hole Beach.

“In the interest of public safety we will be locking the gate and there will be NO access to the beach through these lands.

“Bulls are extremely dangerous during mating season so please be advised that access is NOT permitted during this time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, however, the bull poses extreme danger to anyone entering the fields.”


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives

‘Derisory attitudes’ undermining small farmers’ confidence
James Barrett on his farm in Cork

'I have never seen it as bad in 40 years of farming'
The remains of the jeep and trailer. Picture: Donegal Donkey Sanctuary

Animal sanctuary in limbo after 'freak' accident

'Never trust a cow' - Farmer tells of near death experience
Christian Connors and family

'In Boston I never saw my wife or son due to daily six-hour commute - so we...
The llama on its way to a foster home. Picture: Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW)

Watch: Happy Limerick Llama looking for a new home after being...


Top Stories

Live cattle exports soared 35pc last year to over 196,000 head. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Impact of possible UK live export ban on Northern Ireland highlighted
Long days are running into each other for contractors and farmers alike.

High maintenance - key points for your silage mower
Gerry Ryan with a tray of honey at the family farm in Dundrum, Co Tipperary. Photo: John D Kelly

Bees are being 'driven to the edge': Beekeepers hit out at removal of...
Stock photo

Eddie Cunningham: 'Potholes are so bad on Irish roads that people even say...
Silage season set to get into full swing this week.

Mowers at the ready: Met Eireann says dry and settled weather could extend into...
The neat bungalow on the farm was built in 1972 and is described by the auctioneer as being in very good condition

Laois residential farm brings out the bidders
Stock Image

Limerick farmers worried over cow dung court case