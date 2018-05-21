Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack

Bathers at one of Ireland’s most stunning beaches have been warned they risk being attacked by a randy bull.

Murder Hole Beach in Co Donegal is a ‘secret’ getaway of thousands of sun worshippers.

But those visiting the unique beach near Downings on Melmore Head, must cross private fields to get to it. The fields are accessed by a gateway which leads to the secluded cove.

The tiny beach is considered one of the most stunning in the world. But as of today (Mon), the landowner who owns the fields which lead to the beach has warned sunbathers that his bull will be roaming the area.