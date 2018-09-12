Farm Ireland
Australian farmers risqué photos have peaked the worlds interest on Instagram

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Ben Brooksby, founder of The Naked Farmer, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram this Thursday and will be talking about how he’s using the platform to highlight mental health issues among farmers.

The 24-year-old farmer from St Helens Plains in Western Victoria, Australia, posts photos of ‘naked farmers’ to try spark a conversation about mental health among his audience.

“It takes as much guts to get your clothes off for a photo as it does to talk about mental health issues,” said the sheep and tillage farmer.

“If it gets one conversation started about mental health, then it’s all worthwhile.”

He said having dealt with mental health issues first hand and seeing others struggle with it, encouraged him to help in any way he can.

The Naked Farmer was founded in May, 2017 after a ‘light bulb moment’ of reflection while Ben was sowing lentils in a random photoshoot the season prior.

“So here I was on the tractor on a nice autumn day, sowing lentils for our next harvest, while creating an Instagram account. I called it The Naked Farmer, posting my near naked photo, all for a bit of fun.

“The response went viral and within seven days I had a thousand followers and I knew I’d struck a chord with the wider community,” said Ben.

Ben said that the current drought in Australia is crippling farmers across the country and it’s important to encourage conversation with farmers.

“Farmers today more than ever are struggling with the pressures this devastating drought has caused.”

Ben recently finished a tour around Australia with photographer Emma Cross, recording stories and taking photos of farmers, which he has encapsulated in a 2019 calendar. The calendar was released to raise funds to support Bens most recent charity farmers effected by the drought in Australia.

All profits made from the calendars will go to the Rural Mental Health sector of the Royal Flying Doctor Service and are available for pre-order her at www.thenakedfarmerco.com.au 

Online Editors

