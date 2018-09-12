Australian farmers risqué photos have peaked the worlds interest on Instagram

Ben Brooksby, founder of The Naked Farmer, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram this Thursday and will be talking about how he’s using the platform to highlight mental health issues among farmers.

Ben Brooksby, founder of The Naked Farmer, will be taking over the FarmIreland Instagram this Thursday and will be talking about how he’s using the platform to highlight mental health issues among farmers.

The 24-year-old farmer from St Helens Plains in Western Victoria, Australia, posts photos of ‘naked farmers’ to try spark a conversation about mental health among his audience.

“It takes as much guts to get your clothes off for a photo as it does to talk about mental health issues,” said the sheep and tillage farmer.

“If it gets one conversation started about mental health, then it’s all worthwhile.”

He said having dealt with mental health issues first hand and seeing others struggle with it, encouraged him to help in any way he can.

The Naked Farmer was founded in May, 2017 after a ‘light bulb moment’ of reflection while Ben was sowing lentils in a random photoshoot the season prior.

“So here I was on the tractor on a nice autumn day, sowing lentils for our next harvest, while creating an Instagram account. I called it The Naked Farmer, posting my near naked photo, all for a bit of fun.

“The response went viral and within seven days I had a thousand followers and I knew I’d struck a chord with the wider community,” said Ben.