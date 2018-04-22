At last, late swallows summon spring

The message reflected a magic moment of relief for one rain-weary dairy farmer in West Cork. He had just seen his first swallows of the year - a sign that the pattern of months of gloom was at last changing.

Every year I hear from him when the birds arrive. On April 12, they were 10 days late. He texted: "Great to see them at last. After such a long winter and dismal, so-called spring, their arrival lifted the spirit."

Two hundred years ago, another Corkonian, a cleric named Rev FO Morris, wrote about "our swallows" returning - at a time when popular belief was that the birds hid beneath ponds and lakes during winter. Morris pointed out that although the birds were "absent for a great part of the year, it is with us that they build and inhabit their dwellings and rear their young".

This was sensible writing about birds that had survived a horrendous journey from sub-Saharan Africa through sandstorms, tempests and hunters' arrows, crossing to Europe via the Straits of Gibraltar, and up the Atlantic coast to cross again to Erin's green pastures. On the return from Africa, other bird species have been in the skies, especially the bigger ones such as kites, eagles, buzzards, storks and vultures, noted by enthusiastic birders at such vantage points as Punta Camarinal and Punta Carnero on either side of Tarita at the tip of Andalusia. These birds remain in mainland Europe, and are easily spotted - unlike swallows and other small birds which for safety stay high at night travelling in stages on their four-week journey.