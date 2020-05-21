Anyone for tennis?: Engineer turns silage pit into court for lockdown

As sports fans mourn a lost summer of action due to Covid-19, an enterprising tennis fan from Co Galway is ensuring it's game on as he swaps his regular court for a silage pit.

Mechanical engineer Christopher Craughwell (28) claimed a corner of the family farm in Menlough, near Ballinasloe, to create his own full-size tennis court.

The current 5km restriction on movement means he can't travel to his lawn tennis club in Galway. But that didn't deter him from continuing to play.

"When I was younger, I would have marked out a rough court with tape, but then a few weeks ago I decided if I was going to get to play any tennis this year, I'd have to come up with something a bit better," he said. He made the net out of farm gates and silage tape and used a 36-foot concrete slab to mirror the dimensions of a full-sized doubles court.

"The gates are three-and-a-half feet high at each end and I've lowered the middle gates to three feet, which are the exact dimensions of a proper tennis net. "So yeah, I've tried to make it as close to the real deal as possible.

"I've even left a lot of the silage on it to give a smoother surface that brings it that bit closer to grass - and it's working really well," he said.

