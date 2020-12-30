Any ban on turf burning to be 'vigorously opposed'

Turf cutting is a common sight in the Midlands but peat is one of the more polluting fuels

Kilgarvan TD, Micheal Healy-Rae fears the burning of turf will soon be outlawed under proposoals by the Government to ban all smoky fuels in the New Year.

Leaked plans by the Government which outlines a phased ban on the burning of coal, peat briquettes, sod turf and wet wood, and which are due to be published in February 2021, have angered Deputy Healy-Rae who attacked the Government for the plans.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae claims the new plans have been done to appease Green Party members who are willing to sacrifice at all costs the way of life in rural Ireland and will add to an already increasing cost of living on many older people. Especially when it comes to the way, they heat their homes, Deputy Healy-Rae is particularly opposed to any ban on the ban on the burning of turf, which he claims could be in as soon as February 2021.

"There is going to come a time, and very soon, when a person caught putting a sod of turf into their range to keep heat in their home will be an illegal activity. One that this government will be happy to see ordinary people punished for.

"It was bad enough that they have tried to reduce the amount of turf that is cut but to introduce legislation where it will become illegal to cut, supply and even burn turf, is a step too far and I will be vigorously opposing it," Deputy Michael Healy Rae said.

"The cutting of turf has not only been a way of life for people for generations, I believe it is part of the heritage of rural Ireland, as meaningful as song, dance and the native language.

The Kerry deputy has urged people to become active in protesting any new proposed changes to the non burning of turf

The Kilgarvan deputy believes that there is a need for a worldwide solution for climate change but says banning the burning of turf is not the solution.

