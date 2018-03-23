Farm Ireland
Another case of bird 'flu confirmed in Ireland

It's the first case of Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Northern Ireland this year.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today confirmed that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), subtype H5N6 has been found in a wild bird, a buzzard, in Co. Antrim.

This is the first positive wild bird avian influenza finding in Northern Ireland this year.

While this finding is not unexpected it is a timely reminder for all bird keepers to maintain good levels of biosecurity and to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flock.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Robert Huey said: “This is the first case of H5N6 in a wild bird in Northern Ireland this season.

"The finding further emphasises the requirement for all bird keepers to remain vigilant and to critically review their biosecurity measures, for example, feeding and watering birds under cover to help reduce the risk of their poultry coming in contact with wild birds.

"It is important that flock keepers report early any suspicions of disease. 

“While the risk of an avian influenza incursion in wild birds is now heightened, the risk to poultry remains low. However, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to protect our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.

“I continue to encourage strongly all bird keepers to register their flocks. This will ensure they receive the latest information from the Department and also allow them to be contacted in an avian disease outbreak enabling them to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity. 

"I would also encourage bird keepers to subscribe to the Avian Influenza text service by simply texting ‘BIRDS’ to 67300.” 

Advice from the Public Health Agency is that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency has confirmed that Avian Influenza does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers. Thoroughly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat. 

DAERA is continuing to monitor this situation closely and maintains close contact with counterparts in both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland to ensure that consistent and proportionate measures are taken to prevent further spread of the disease.


Online Editors

