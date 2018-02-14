Ann Fitzgerald: If my husband was to present me with something expensive for Valentine's Day, I'd be petrified
If my farmer husband's love for me were to be assessed on the modern romantic grounds of a St Valentine's Day box of chocolates and a dozen red roses, he would certainly score an NG (No Grade).
He did send me a bunch of roses, once, in our early days together.
If it were to happen now, I would fear that he had done something awful, or was about to ask for planning permission for something that was going to require considerable indulgence on my behalf.
Were he to present me with something very expensive, I would be truly petrified.
Admittedly, he does do cards, for my birthday, etc. Though when I once remarked that he hadn't done anything to mark Mother's Day, he pointed out, correctly if not exactly shrewdly, that I am not his mother.
Whoever came up with the notion of any kind of celebration in the middle of February certainly wasn't a livestock farmer, as this is, by far, the busiest time of the year.
Of course, many farm spouses will say that, if not for Valentine's Day, the whiff of romance would never rise above that of slurry.
For many, it is the one day of the year when they can aspire to be treated like the celebrities who appear in glossy magazines and whose lives seem to ooze with glamour and romance.