Animal sanctuary in limbo after 'freak' accident

One of Ireland's leading animal charities has had to stop taking in animals after a freak accident.

The Donegal Donkey Sanctuary is now in limbo after the accident, which has resulted in the loss of their vehicle and horsebox.

Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured and there were no other vehicles involved. Manager, Danny Curran, was extremely lucky to emerge unscathed from the wreckage and no donkeys were in transit at the time.

The incident, which occurred late Tuesday night, happened in the townland of Ardagh, St Johnston, which is just a couple of miles from the sanctuary itself. Danny had been returning from welfare visits with donkeys in the Inishowen area.