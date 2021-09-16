Jamie Redknapp has described his visit to the National Ploughing Championships as “an incredible experience”.

Redknapp, along with his A League Of Their Own co-stars have been doing a tour of Ireland this week, filming segments for the sports comedy show.

The former Premier League footballer said he had heard about the ploughing before as he’s “spent a lot of time in Ireland” playing golf in Adare Manor and Ballybunion, but branded his first visit to the championships as “so much fun”.

“It’s been so much fun. To see all the people come out - obviously not the hundreds of thousands that are usually here - but it’s really nice to get to the tradition of what people do and it has been an amazing time for us,” Jamie told Henry McKean who was interviewing him for The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

“What’s been really nice is we’ve met so many people that enjoy A League Of Their Own here and it gives us a really lovely feeling”.

Despite Jamie enjoying his day at the event, he admitted he could never become a farmer.

“No, to be completely honest. I grew up in Bournemouth on the south coast of England and I’ve been lucky to live in the countryside for most of my life but this here [ploughing] is a real skill and it takes patience.

“I think it’s nice for people to see and it’s your tradition, too. People love this and come from miles around to see it and for us to be a part of it has been a lot of fun.

The cast of the show were in Dingle on Tuesday partaking in a road bowling competition for the popular Sky TV show.

The cast members spotted on the Dingle Peninsula included Jamie, former Man United player Patrice Evra, comedian Romesh Ranganathan and former cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

