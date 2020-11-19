'An economic disaster and a human tragedy' - Cavan farmer gives personal view on return of any kind of border

This article is a personal view and reflects my own feelings as a farmer from the border region, contemplating the return of any kind of hard border. At the time of writing, we are less than seven weeks away from the date by which the UK and EU will have negotiated a new trade agreement, or the UK effectively leaves on a ‘No Deal’ basis.

In all the chaos, disruption and international crisis precipitated by Covid-19, it is understandable that the threat of a ‘No Deal’ Brexit has slipped down national and individuals’ lists of concerns. But that doesn’t mean that the threat offered by this potential disaster has lessened in any way.

I’m a farmer, not a politician or constitutional expert. But I couldn’t have been the only one who has tried to follow the UK’s official line on this, with increasing confusion and a sense of bewilderment. This reached a new pitch when we learned that the British Government intended to introduce domestic legislation to override the Brexit Agreement it had itself negotiated and agreed.

The election of Joe Biden as President of the United States should end the extreme Brexiteer fantasy that they can flout the Irish dimensions of Brexit Agreement and still secure a Free Trade Agreement with the US. We expect a new focus to inform the UK’s position. But it is entirely possible that the UK Government will announce that it is unable – or unwilling – to reach an agreement with the EU and that they will therefore, from 31st December, trade with EU Member States on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) basis. Dreading this outcome and wanting to make it impossible is no guarantee against it happening.

Expand Close The kind of ‘hard’ border apparatus that we can’t go back to / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kind of ‘hard’ border apparatus that we can’t go back to

Challenges of a hard border

I’m old enough to remember the Troubles. I distinctly remember having to wait at a checkpoint with my mother for 30 minutes while a soldier, who was two or three years older than my teenage-self, kept us there at gunpoint. At the time, I resented having our time wasted when we went the 20 or 25 minutes down the road to Cross or Cullaville, just to get a tractor part or to visit our farmer cousins in south Armagh.

These challenges, and everyday problems, that the re-erection of a hard border is going to cause the farming communities both north and south, are just depressing and look insurmountable. How are we going to collect and process the milk from the thousands of tanker trips that could now be delayed? How are we to handle the question of tariffs on the northern milk processed in the south and then returned north?

In my capacity as ICMSA Deputy President, I’m only too well aware of the threats to our centuries-old food trade with Britain that will apply in January 2021. I know the stats and the data that point to the serious disruption of nearly €5 billion worth of food exports. But any challenges, even ones as enormous as Brexit, are automatically translated back into our ordinary working routines of farmers living in places along the border, where it’s as easy to go ‘down north’ as it is to go ‘up south’.

Remembering the past

The everyday hassle of a hard border will divide holdings and cut us off from those from whom we buy and those to whom we sell. That physical border will mean that the border gets harder between our hopes, aspirations and shared desires to get on and get going. Because that’s just the thing: the border region was an economic blackspot in the country.

Even on the few occasions that the rest of Ireland was doing well, the border served as a brake on our economic and infrastructural development. It held us back longer and harder than anywhere else in the country. As it disappeared, and as the borders to our capabilities fell, the natural resilience and work ethic of people from Cavan, Monaghan, Louth, Leitrim and Donegal reasserted itself. In all areas of business – whether Lakelands or a company like Kingspan – we moved forward very quickly and very comfortably. I feel that all of that is now at risk.

This is not, in any sense, a criticism of the British people. But I have to say that I think that a sizable element in Britain has forgotten the opportunities that the peace process has given us and they seem to have forgotten what it was like for the 30 years before we had that peace.

As a farmer and proud ICMSA member, the thought of a hard border represents an economic disaster. But as a Cavan man who is old enough to remember what it was like when we had a hard border – and who will never forget – the thought of a resurrected hard border represents a human tragedy.

Irish Independent