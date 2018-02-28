Farming contractors may be called upon by local councils to help clear and grit roads as Storm Emma approaches.

Almost 800 farm contractors on standby to provide extra horsepower during Storm Emma

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland have offered their services to the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, which is convened by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the lead Government Department on Severe Weather Incidents.

In a letter to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed seen by FarmIreland, FCI National Chairman Richard White said his association is uniquely well placed to offer support to the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather in dealing with projected weather issues that are forecast for this week. "Farm and Forestry Contractors throughout Ireland are particularly well-equipped to provide sanding, gritting and snow plough services in every county in Ireland.

"FCI maintains an SMS database of 795 contractors who can be contacted at short notice to provide support to emergency services. "Many of these rural-based contractors use the latest technology including well-maintained four-wheel-drive tractors, spreading equipment and snow ploughs, all of which are fitted with high levels of lighting and safety warning devices, to ensure that road conditions are kept safe for all road users.