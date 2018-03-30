All hands on deck at Fairyhouse ahead of the €1.55m Irish Grand National festival

As general manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse he keeps a very close eye on the weather forecast but most especially at this time of year as the Easter Racing Festival fast approaches.

With snow still on the ground and further rain forecast for early next week, the Tipperary native says it will be all hands on deck now to ensure the track is in peak condition ahead of what will be an exciting three days of racing between April 1-3. Boasting a prize-fund of €1.55 million, the highlight of the Festival will undoubtedly be the Boylesports Irish Grand National on Easter Monday. Won last year by the Irish-trained Our Duke, the 2018 renewal is expected to attract another stellar line-up, with the hope also of some high-class overseas rivals making the trip.

Fairyhouse Racecourse Manager PETER ROE. Photo HEALY RACING.

“If you consider the year we’ve had with all the storms and snow falls, it has been particularly tough on racing in Ireland,” Mr Roe (below) said. In recent months some of the other planned race meetings at the Co Meath track had to be postponed or re-scheduled due to bad weather, and Mr Roe strongly hopes that the Easter Festival can survive the next few days.