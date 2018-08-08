Ireland’s 120 agricultural shows will be eligible for grants of up to €5,000 Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced.

Agricultural shows to get grants of up to €5,000

Minister Ring has said that a €600,000 allocation by his Department to agricultural shows represents an important investment in rural communities and the rural economy.

The funding will funding support approximately 120 agricultural shows around the country which are due to take place in 2019.

Each show is eligible to receive €5,000 from the Government in an effort to support these important rural community events.

This investment is being carried out in coordination with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that Association.

Last year Minister Ring introduced funding to support agricultural shows taking place in 2018 in recognition of the difficulties experienced by shows in recent years.

Minister Ring said that investing in agricultural shows is an an investment in rural culture and all that is good about rural Ireland.