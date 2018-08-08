Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 8 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Agricultural shows to get grants of up to €5,000

Niamh Roche from Carlow working with her commercial cattle at The Ossory Show. Photo: Alf Harvey
Niamh Roche from Carlow working with her commercial cattle at The Ossory Show. Photo: Alf Harvey
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Ireland’s 120 agricultural shows will be eligible for grants of up to €5,000 Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring has announced.

Minister Ring has said that a €600,000 allocation by his Department to agricultural shows represents an important investment in rural communities and the rural economy.

The funding will funding support approximately 120 agricultural shows around the country which are due to take place in 2019.

Each show is eligible to receive €5,000 from the Government in an effort to support these important rural community events.

This investment is being carried out in coordination with the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that Association.

Last year Minister Ring introduced funding to support agricultural shows taking place in 2018 in recognition of the difficulties experienced by shows in recent years.

Minister Ring said that investing in agricultural shows is an an investment in rural culture and all that is good about rural Ireland.

Also Read

“At the Bonniconlon Show in Mayo yesterday, and at other shows I have visited this summer, I have seen the impact of the funding I allocated for this year’s shows. I am delighted to be in a position to provide these shows with financial support to enable the shows invest in and improve their shows for the summer of 2019.

“Agricultural shows are a great celebration of rural culture which contribute significantly to the local economies of towns and villages and their hinterlands across Ireland. They are only able to continue because of the commitment of local volunteers,”he said.

Minister Ring added that he is confident that the fund will give a boost to smaller agricultural shows that rely heavily on local volunteers.

“I know that many shows experienced difficulties in recent years and I hope that this funding will help the shows overcome issues that may have hindered them.

Smaller shows have particularly struggled in recent years and I am providing these shows with the same amount as larger shows, recognising the particular pressures being faced by these smaller shows.

“I’m delighted to be able to assist them in this way for 2019. I look forward to sitting down with the Chairman of the Irish Shows Association in the autumn to review the benefit of the funding provided to all the shows in 2018 and to discuss the allocation for 2019,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Stock Image

Farmers face grim winter as silage prices increase by 31%
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices unchanged after four consecutive falls
The Borris Ewe is well known for its hardiness and maternal traits

Thousands expected at Borris ewe sale next week
File: Police

Forty sheep stolen from field in Co Down
A cow is seen as Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter delivers water for cows in a pasture due to an ongoing drought near Rossiniere, Switzerland, August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss army airlifts water to thirsty cows in drought-hit pastures

Livestock farmers urged to get 'proactive' on fodder
Michael Creed

Once-off payment of €100 to be paid to sheep farmers as Creed unveils...