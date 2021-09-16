Farming

After two long years of ploughing a lonely furrow, people are glad to be back – even if the championships are a scaled-back affair

Mane event: Dean Hall competes in the under-40s competition with his horses Ned and Ted. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Mane event: Dean Hall competes in the under-40s competition with his horses Ned and Ted. Photo: Mark Condren

Good to be back: Liam Hamilton and John Armstrong from Wicklow enjoying the Ploughing in Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

When organisers of the National Ploughing competition were planning their 90th anniversary they little thought it would involve jumping into a time capsule and going back to how it all began.

Apart from the mobile phones and the Gore-tex jackets, not much was different between that modest first event in 1931 and the scaled-back ploughing championships currently underway at Ratheniska, Co Laois.

With few facilities beyond two chip vans and an ice-cream vendor and none of the vast milling crowds of recent years, this is a very different ‘Ploughing’ to the one we are used to.

