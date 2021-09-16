After two long years of ploughing a lonely furrow, people are glad to be back – even if the championships are a scaled-back affair

When organisers of the National Ploughing competition were planning their 90th anniversary they little thought it would involve jumping into a time capsule and going back to how it all began.

Apart from the mobile phones and the Gore-tex jackets, not much was different between that modest first event in 1931 and the scaled-back ploughing championships currently underway at Ratheniska, Co Laois.

With few facilities beyond two chip vans and an ice-cream vendor and none of the vast milling crowds of recent years, this is a very different ‘Ploughing’ to the one we are used to.

But after two years of ploughing a lonely furrow, relieved competitors are just glad it is being held at all.

Anna Marie McHugh, assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association said Covid-19 rules on event attendance had changed too late for them to be able to put in place plans for tickets to be sold.

Only a total of 1,000 people, including organisers and competitors, are on-site for each of the three days of the event and with no trade exhibition, the focus is solely on the ploughing itself. But despite the tiny crowds, they even managed to squeeze in a few celebrities.

A day after being spotted in west Kerry, soccer legends Jamie Redknapp, formerly of Liverpool, Patrice Evra, formerly of Manchester United, and Freddie Flintoff, the former England international cricketer, were trying their hand at ploughing, together with British comedian Romesh Ranganathan, as a challenge for TV show A League of Their Own.

“I have no expectations – I don’t know what they’re going to be like,” said Anna Marie of these novice ploughmen.

“But it’s great to be sharing the ploughing and what it’s all about to a new audience – it’ll be interesting to see.”

The annual event attracts visitors from the UK each year and she had to turn down several enquiries from disappointed British ploughing fans as well as the many Irish regulars who had hoped to come along this year, she added.

Next year’s national ploughing championships will again be held at Ratheniska, about 10km from Portlaoise, when organisers are hoping that the old familiar crowds will be able to return.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 restrictions on-site meant that even the horses were social distancing, with a bigger gap between the competitors than usual.

Veteran of the competition, Enda McKeown from Co Louth said he was delighted to be back in the driving seat of his tractor, taking part in the Intermediate Conventional Class.

“The last two years haven’t been easy – last year it was called off completely and this year is scaled down but it was still great to be back seeing the old faces again and to get back on the tractor,” he said.

“The land is excellent and the weather was favourable. I’m happy with the job I did – I didn’t make a show of meself anyway,” he laughed.

With a day job working for ESB Networks and a young family, he found it hard to get any practise in during the tough days of lockdown.

“I personally didn’t do much practise and it was only when I got to do a wee bit again that I was glad I did because you have to keep your hand in.

“It came back to me very quick but it did take a while to refresh the brain and start trying new things that maybe I didn’t do before,” he said.

And while it was “definitely very strange” without the usual crowds, Enda said that it was good in some ways because everybody present has a great interest in the ploughing.

“Hopefully next year it will be close enough to the way it was,” he added.

Anna Marie said the last two years have been very difficult with the uncertainty meaning they had to go back to the drawing board several times. The association has had no income since they did not qualify for any of the Government Covid-19 grants, she revealed.

“There was a council grant and we did receive that but we weren’t entitled to any of the big financial supports available. We’re self-financing in the organisation and we’ve been able to stay the course,” she said.

“But we’ve lost a few hundred thousand over the last few years because we’re running the organisation on no income but it is what it is and the organisation is still going strong.”