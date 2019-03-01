'After months lambing ewes and calving with my dad the idea of working elsewhere was not attractive'
Getting into farming for the right reasons are what I think are important, according to Linda Hanbidge-Cliffe.
Linda, who was a finalist in the 2018 FBD/Macra Young Farmer of the Year, says "I loved farming that's why I became a farmer". Although, it wasn't a straight road into farming for her.
She grew up in Brockna, Kiltegan along with her three brothers, Niall, Warren and Gordon on a farm where her father was milking 55 cows and kept about 40 ewes.
"My Mam ran a Bed and Breakfast from when I was about ten. I fell into what you could probably call the stereotypical role of helping my Mam with the B&B and the lads helped dad on the farm."
After studying makeup artistry, Linda worked in an outreach programme teaching film making workshops in disadvantaged areas. However, the recession saw the arts council funding cut and |in January, 2011 Linda found herself at home not sure where her future was headed.
"However my eldest brother was marrying an Aussie girl in Ireland that summer and I decided to stay with my folks for the months before in preparation for their return.
"That spring I helped with lambing ewes and calving cows and fell in love with being outdoors and working with my Dad. As the months passed the idea of working somewhere else became less and less attractive."
With her younger brother heading off to agricultural college and for all intents and purposes, the intended farmer, Linda knew she had to talk to him about how they would work together.