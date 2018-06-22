‘Active farmers need a fair share of CAP money’

Anthony Leddy intends to press on with his plans to increase his herd size on his dairy farm in Co Cavan despite the uncertainty being created in the region by the Brexit negotiations.

Anthony is ideally placed to comment on the issue as his farm at Milltown near Belturbet in the drumlin countryside is within shouting distance of Co Fermanagh.

He is also a farmer director of the Lakeland Dairies Co-op whose catchment area and plants straddles the border. He is confident that Lakelands is well placed to meet the Brexit challenges ahead but he says it’s vital that a ‘soft border’ emerges at the end of the prolonged process.

It’s a comment you would expect from a Lakelands’ director but he insists that his interest on the board is to fight for his farming electors. Farmer activism is in Anthony’s pedigree. He served for seven years as the IFA’s dairy committee chairman.

Anthony Leddy on his farm in Milltown, Co. Cavan.