Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 22 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

‘Active farmers need a fair share of CAP money’

Anthony Leddy with his children Joshua, Jessica & Aiden on their farm in Milltown, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Anthony Leddy with his children Joshua, Jessica & Aiden on their farm in Milltown, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Ken Whelan

Anthony Leddy intends to press on with his plans to increase his herd size on his dairy farm in Co Cavan despite the uncertainty being created in the region by the Brexit negotiations.

Anthony is ideally placed to comment on the issue as his farm at Milltown near Belturbet in the drumlin countryside is within shouting distance of Co Fermanagh.

He is also a farmer director of the Lakeland Dairies Co-op whose catchment area and plants straddles the border.

He is confident that Lakelands is well placed to meet the Brexit challenges ahead but he says it’s vital that a ‘soft border’ emerges at the end of the prolonged  process.

It’s a comment you would expect from a Lakelands’ director but he insists that his interest on the board is to fight for his farming electors.

Farmer activism is in Anthony’s pedigree. He served for seven years as the IFA’s dairy committee chairman.

Anthony Leddy on his farm in Milltown, Co. Cavan.
Anthony Leddy on his farm in Milltown, Co. Cavan.

The 49-year-old runs a 160-strong mixed herd of Jersey crosses, pedigree Holsteins and Norwegian Reds on his 58-hectare farm of mainly heavy ground outside Belturbet. He has been an elected farmer director on the co-op for

the past four years.

Also Read

Asked if he is happy with the current milk price of 31.78c/l being offered by Lakelands, he explains: “It’s a good price and the outlook for the rest of the year suggests an improvement in prices.

“Butter is helping, as is the general milk supply situation in Europe, but skimmed milk is a little weak.”

Anthony had intended to be a farmer since he was knee high and took over the home place from his late father Anthony Snr – a former president of the ICMSA – 20 years ago having completed his agricultural studies at Mountbellew College in Co Galway.

He is helped on the farm by his brother John and three part-time workers.

Anthony is married to Joanne, a South African physiotherapist whom he met in Donegal 15 years ago; they have three children: Aiden (8), Joshua (7) and Jessica( 5).

“Joshua has Down’s Syndrome and we as a family spend a lot of time fund-raising for the Down Syndrome Association throughout Co Cavan,” he says.

Anthony is enthused by the interest being shown by the children in the farm and is confident that the Leddy farming tenure in Belturbet will go into a fourth generation.

Clearly not a man who likes to put his feet up, Anthony also carries out some contracting work in the region – “silage, slurry and providing a zero grazing service” – and his main off-farm interest is training the under-9s at the local GAA club.

He has been pondering the upcoming CAP negotiations and his advice to Minister Michael Creed is clear cut: “It’s all about farmers and getting a fair share of the CAP money so that the active farmers can get a good return for all the hard work they do.”

More should follow from the farming activist as these CAP negotiations get into their stride.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives

‘Derisory attitudes’ undermining small farmers’ confidence


Top Stories

Growth has been phenomenal on this dairy farm, but it needed the rain
Stock Image

Rate of BVD positive calves drops with estimated savings of €85m to sector
Workers at the Codd Mushrooms facility in Carlow with their company's new range of organic mushrooms

Why non-renewable packaging will not be an option in the future

Sudden surge in grass growth brought its own problems
Conor Boyle of Lidl director with Stephen Cameron of Dale Farm

Dale Farm now a global big cheese after deal to supply cheddar to Lidl
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Farmers ‘furious’ over Glanbia’s milk price cut
Brexit findings were presented by Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy

Most food and drink firms confident despite Brexit