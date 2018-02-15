An entrepreneurial engineer has come up with a novel way for those making their last journey to do so in style!

'A lovely tribute for a life well lived' - Monaghan engineer develops novel way to send departed loved ones off in style

Aaron Grew, an engineer from Scotstown, Monaghan, spent the last 12 months working on revamping an old Ford Granada into a unique hearse.

My Hearse, My way, he says, was set up to provide a personally tailored and professional send off to your departed loved one. "We feel this is a lovely symbol and tribute to a life well lived, and we hope to maybe bring a small smile, from fond memories, on what is always a difficult day for families,"

According to Aaron, he came up with idea after seeing a motorbike trike operating as a hearse at a funeral and thought that, along with is carpenter father, he could make a version of this from an old hearse. "I'm a massive tractor and lorry fanatic and I came home from that funeral thinking that I could use the same idea but make a hearse that can go behind a tractor, transit van, golf buggy or anything with towing capabilities and it offers people an opportunity to have something that reflects them at their funeral.