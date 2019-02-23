'A lot of good solid feeding went into Tadhg and he definitely did his lift of work around the farm'
For all that Ireland's recent success has its foundations in a (predominantly Leinster) schools system that hothouses rugby players and churns out man-boys primed for the professional game, perhaps the two most important men for the game's expanding brand came into the international set-up via a different route.
Tadhg Furlong and Sean O'Brien are very much products of the club system. They are local heroes whose success resonates for a rural demographic in a way that is not the case for their D4-accented team-mates.
They may be globally renowned, world-class players, but they remain rooted in their original communities - O'Brien is heading to London Irish after the World Cup, but you can bet he will still be home on the farm on a regular basis - and they are particularly inspirational figures for aspiring players outside the cities.
New Ross RFC PRO Maurice Quirke says: "Players like Tadhg and Sean O'Brien have shown that there can be a career in rugby for anyone; the horizons have been broadened, it's not just for people who went to the top fee-paying schools.
"The kids here absolutely love Tadhg, boys and girls. He's a real role model. He's the sort of fella who's much happier throwing a ball around with eight-year-olds than chatting to sponsors."
Mr Quirke remembers Furlong first coming to New Ross as a giant five-year-old.
"His father James, known as Susie - I've no idea why - is a real character. He was a prop in the old mould - none of Tadhg's mobility and silky skills, quite agricultural in his technique!
"He was coaching, and we would always ask him how Tadhg was so big, and he would say: 'he'd start eating at the beginning of a ridge of potatoes, and he wouldn't stop till he got to the end!'.