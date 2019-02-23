For all that Ireland's recent success has its foundations in a (predominantly Leinster) schools system that hothouses rugby players and churns out man-boys primed for the professional game, perhaps the two most important men for the game's expanding brand came into the international set-up via a different route.

'A lot of good solid feeding went into Tadhg and he definitely did his lift of work around the farm'

Tadhg Furlong and Sean O'Brien are very much products of the club system. They are local heroes whose success resonates for a rural demographic in a way that is not the case for their D4-accented team-mates.

They may be globally renowned, world-class players, but they remain rooted in their original communities - O'Brien is heading to London Irish after the World Cup, but you can bet he will still be home on the farm on a regular basis - and they are particularly inspirational figures for aspiring players outside the cities.

New Ross RFC PRO Maurice Quirke says: "Players like Tadhg and Sean O'Brien have shown that there can be a career in rugby for anyone; the horizons have been broadened, it's not just for people who went to the top fee-paying schools.

"The kids here absolutely love Tadhg, boys and girls. He's a real role model. He's the sort of fella who's much happier throwing a ball around with eight-year-olds than chatting to sponsors."

Mr Quirke remembers Furlong first coming to New Ross as a giant five-year-old.

"His father James, known as Susie - I've no idea why - is a real character. He was a prop in the old mould - none of Tadhg's mobility and silky skills, quite agricultural in his technique!

"He was coaching, and we would always ask him how Tadhg was so big, and he would say: 'he'd start eating at the beginning of a ridge of potatoes, and he wouldn't stop till he got to the end!'.