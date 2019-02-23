Farm Ireland
'A lot of good solid feeding went into Tadhg and he definitely did his lift of work around the farm'

Tadhg Furlong was recently announced As Stiga Ireland Brand Ambassador. Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tadhg Furlong was recently announced As Stiga Ireland Brand Ambassador. Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sam Wheeler

For all that Ireland's recent success has its foundations in a (predominantly Leinster) schools system that hothouses rugby players and churns out man-boys primed for the professional game, perhaps the two most important men for the game's expanding brand came into the international set-up via a different route.

Tadhg Furlong and Sean O'Brien are very much products of the club system. They are local heroes whose success resonates for a rural demographic in a way that is not the case for their D4-accented team-mates.

They may be globally renowned, world-class players, but they remain rooted in their original communities - O'Brien is heading to London Irish after the World Cup, but you can bet he will still be home on the farm on a regular basis - and they are particularly inspirational figures for aspiring players outside the cities.

New Ross RFC PRO Maurice Quirke says: "Players like Tadhg and Sean O'Brien have shown that there can be a career in rugby for anyone; the horizons have been broadened, it's not just for people who went to the top fee-paying schools.

"The kids here absolutely love Tadhg, boys and girls. He's a real role model. He's the sort of fella who's much happier throwing a ball around with eight-year-olds than chatting to sponsors."

Mr Quirke remembers Furlong first coming to New Ross as a giant five-year-old.

Rory Best, left, and Tadhg Furlong ahead of the Ireland rugby captains run
Rory Best, left, and Tadhg Furlong ahead of the Ireland rugby captains run

"His father James, known as Susie - I've no idea why - is a real character. He was a prop in the old mould - none of Tadhg's mobility and silky skills, quite agricultural in his technique!

"He was coaching, and we would always ask him how Tadhg was so big, and he would say: 'he'd start eating at the beginning of a ridge of potatoes, and he wouldn't stop till he got to the end!'.

"A lot of good solid feeding went into him. And he definitely did his lift of work around the farm - there are no passengers in the Furlong household."

Tullow RFC team manager Tom Nolan says O'Brien has had a huge effect in attracting children to rugby in the area - and not just because he is such a great player, but because he is an accessible person around his boyhood club.

"Without a shadow of a doubt," he says. "Of the panel that lost to England, how many of them would have been back in their club coaching the next morning? He's down all the time, that's how he unwinds. He does a lot of coaching with us, he's passionate about it. And he works on his own farm.

"He's a rural chap, he might live in the high end of Dublin, he wants to come home. He'll be on his tractor, and he's a common sight in the mart."

John Keenan’s profile of Tadhg Furlong in a New Ross RFC newsletter when the prop was an U-10 was pretty prescient: “Already a veteran at this stage. Absolutely fearless and a devastating tackler. Has the potential to go to the very top.”
John Keenan's profile of Tadhg Furlong in a New Ross RFC newsletter when the prop was an U-10 was pretty prescient: "Already a veteran at this stage. Absolutely fearless and a devastating tackler. Has the potential to go to the very top."

