‘A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into the five days at the Dublin Horse Show’

Mary and John Roche with the 2017 Champion Laidlaw cup and Assagart Lord Lancer

John Roche with his sons Anthony, Cathal and Jamie and mum Mary Margaret with horse Assagart Kingstead Fiona. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Wexford horse breeder and farmer John Roche has spent the last year getting ready for the “the Olympics for horses", as he calls the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

Winning just one red rosette at the show, which takes place this week, makes the whole year's work worth it, he says.

"It's a massive occasion and words could never describe what it's like to get a red ribbon in Dublin.

"A lot of blood sweat and tears go into those five days of the Dublin Horse Show and the farming at home goes on the back burner."

John who runs his family farm with his mother, Mary Margaret, milks cows and keeps drystock and sheep in Foulksmill.

While his wife Catherine works as a financial accounts manager, their sons Jamie (12) Cathal (10) and Anthony (6) are in charge of the sheep on the farm.

Over the years, John has had a number of wins at the RDS including winning 'Champion two-year-old' in the Young Horse section with his home-bred grey gelding Assagart Lord Lancer in 2016 and 'Champion three-year-old' with the same horse in 2017.

This year John has entered 16 of his sport horses in eight categories including Young Horses, Mares and Foals, Irish Draft Mare and Foal and Performance Irish Draft. All of his horses are traditional Irish breeds with the exception of two.

"There are four qualifiers for the RDS throughout the country and you have to finish in the top two to qualify."

The past week has been taken up with last-minute preparations for the show, he says.

"We've been brushing down the horses, grooming them and making sure they're healthy and well. We're minding them and making sure they don't get any knocks or bangs before the show.

"Over the years I've found the best thing to do in the week leading up to the show is to keep things simple, don't over complicate it."

The week of the horse show usually starts with bringing up the tack, feed and bedding for the horses, says John. "Then half the horses go up on the Tuesday and the other half on the Thursday. We're bringing 16 this year, including mares and foals.

"They're all stabled onsite at the RDS, it has between 900-1200 stables."

This week is also a chance for John to showcase the best of the horses he hopes to sell, carrying on the tradition from his father, Michael Roche.

"When dad was going to the Dublin Horse Show years ago over 85pc of our young half-bred stock were sold to England but now I'm selling further afield; to Americans and Europeans.

"The English still want traditional Irish draft horses, Americans have come on the scene in the last 10 years and they want Irish cross horses whereas Europeans want continentals - jumping pedigrees from a jumping sire out of an Irish dam."

John is the first to admit that he 'didn't always have a love for horses', despite growing up surrounded by them.

"Dad was a well-known horse man through the Irish half-bred industry. He holds the Champion of brood mares.

"I grew up with horses but I fell out of love with them when I was 21. I had done pony riding to grand prix level with Assagart Kit's (father's award-winning horse) offspring, Assagart Wonder.

"We had brought her to a sale and couldn't sell her so we said we'll bring her home and break her. That's when my career in horses really started."

During his hiatus from horses, John bought a small flock of pedigree Suffolk sheep and started showing them.

"I learned to herd them and show them properly and it taught me a lot of skill that I could use showing horses; things like how to make a horse stand upright and show off its full potential and turn them out to a very high standard."

On the farming front, John is milking nearly 90 cows including pedigree Montbéliardes, Jerseys and British Friesian cross Holsteins.

"We've been milking cows on the farm since 1970. Dad had a chance to increase his quota in 1970; he had a sugar beet quota and decided to sell it and buy extra milk quota after getting married.

"At the end of the day it farming is the backbone of the place, horses came second to it."

Like his father, John also had the chance to expand the dairy farm but decided against it.

"It's a one-man show. I had the chance to increase but it's an added headache and there's no point in killing yourself.

"Hopefully some of my boys will show an interest but if they don't, they don't.

"I bought 30 Texel/Suffolk ewes to give them an interest and they're looking after them well. This year they brought them to shows and they've been winning prizes; two of them won the best young handlers."

Along with milking twice a day, John is checking the cows to make sure they're healthy and well, but admits all the focus is on the horses this time of the year.

John's drystock cattle are also 'on the back burner at the moment. "We've Belgium Blues, Limousins, Simmentals, Charolais and Aberdeen Angus and they're all AI'd and then cleaned up with a Limousin bull. I do the AI myself.

"They're all in calf now and out on grass for the summer."