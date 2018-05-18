61-year-old farmer comes to the rescue of Ennis goats

A 61-year old farmer from the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth has come to the rescue of the herd of wild goats that have been roaming free and upsetting locals in residential areas in Ennis.

This follows Clare County Council transporting the wild herd to lands owned by farmer, Sean Finnegan.

The transfer of the goats comes 10 days after an Ennis councillor, Cllr Mary Howard (FG) raised the prospect of the males in the herd having to be castrated “because they are procreating like there is no tomorrow”. In an interview on Thursday, Mr Finnegan said that the herd of wild goats will be the first herd on goats on the mountain on his lands since the Army shot dead, from a helicopter, the last herd of goats on the mountain during the foot and mouth crisis in 2001.

Mr Finnegan said that his entire 380 strong stock of sheep were also culled during the foot and mouth crisis. He said: “It was a sad and upsetting time losing the sheep and the goats. We lost everything.”