61-year-old farmer comes to the rescue of Ennis goats
Army shot dead last herd of goats on farmer's mountain during foot and mouth
A 61-year old farmer from the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth has come to the rescue of the herd of wild goats that have been roaming free and upsetting locals in residential areas in Ennis.
This follows Clare County Council transporting the wild herd to lands owned by farmer, Sean Finnegan.
The transfer of the goats comes 10 days after an Ennis councillor, Cllr Mary Howard (FG) raised the prospect of the males in the herd having to be castrated “because they are procreating like there is no tomorrow”.
In an interview on Thursday, Mr Finnegan said that the herd of wild goats will be the first herd on goats on the mountain on his lands since the Army shot dead, from a helicopter, the last herd of goats on the mountain during the foot and mouth crisis in 2001.
Mr Finnegan said that his entire 380 strong stock of sheep were also culled during the foot and mouth crisis.
He said: “It was a sad and upsetting time losing the sheep and the goats. We lost everything.”
He said that generations of the herd of wild goats were on the mountain for over one hundred years before 2001.
After receiving the goats on Wednesday evening, Mr Finnegan set them off in the direction of the mountain. He said yesterday: “After watching them, you wold think they knew where they were going. It is great to have goats back on the mountain now.”