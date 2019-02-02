6 ways to build resilience and adapt to the stresses in farming

A key focus in this year’s Positive Farmers conference was mental resilience towards the inevitable stressors that each farmer is subject throughout the year.

Speaking about how farmers can best overcome these stresses and become ‘resilient’, Dr. Nollaig Heffernan, of Heffernan Consultancy, spoke about how best to become mentally resilient and how to approach difficult situations within the farming business.

Resilience is the ability to cope with stress, or excess stress in life according to the consultant. She explained that resilience can be developed through experience and training interventions, which can benefit any business.

“A dripping tap will wear a stone, so unfortunately stress can break anyone. Don’t get to that edge, actively work on this to make you more resilient, so it’s not just about making your cows or your grass more resilient, butt taking you as the key tool in your environment and making you shine, making you effective, ad you as resilient

“So, if you have a low milk price, if things are going wrong if you got a resilient business can cope when it’s a low milk price, you need that resilience in your head as well.

“When things are really tough, and things are all coming against you, you still need to be able to be productive and effective and actually most importantly to be a solid person for the other people around you in your business.”

Family and friends; a strong social support network

Having a strong social network of family or friends or preferably both, who are supportive and positive about endeavours dramatically increases an individual’s ability to cope, according to Nollaig.