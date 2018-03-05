Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 5 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

40 emergency calls to Department's animal welfare helpline during Storm Emma

Farmers in Laois clearing roads that were impassable with snow.
Farmers in Laois clearing roads that were impassable with snow.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Department of Agriculture received 40 calls to its emergency animal welfare helpline since last Wednesday as Storm Emma took a grip on the country.

It said today that its emergency animal welfare helpline would remain monitored in the coming days and that the 40 calls it had been received had been dealt with.

The impacts of Storm Emma have varied considerably across the country, with areas along the east and south most impacted, as are farmers in high ground, it said and as the thaw begins to set in in most areas, farm safety remains of paramount concern. 

The problem of freezing water pipes is now easing somewhat, but care needs to be taken as burst pipes are revealed with the thaw.

Concerns relating to the provision of water, shelter and feed to livestock remain in some areas, especially in regions in the South East.

Where farmers are tending animals, they should ensure they carry a mobile phone and let people know where they are, checking in at appropriate regular intervals. Where attending to animals in remote locations, a second person should be in accompaniment.

Care should be maintained around the farmyard when clearing up after the storm. Falls represent the single biggest threat during any clean-up period after such storms and appropriate care needs to be taken to avoid such occurrences. 

Any attempts to remove snow from roofs of farm buildings should be avoided.  Repairs to buildings and equipment should be carried by appropriately qualified personnel.

Also Read

With a thaw there will be significant volumes of slush and water to deal with, so it will be particularly important to ensure drains and gullies are clear to prevent flooding of tanks. Further advice on farming during severe weather conditions is available on the Teagasc website.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

FBD advisor Ciaran Roche speaking to farmers at the Tegasc farm safety event in Flynn Machinery, Mullingar. Photo: Damien Eagers

How basic preventative measures can eliminate many...
Ciaran McDonnell

'I have been at farming protests since I was a kid'
A snow plough clears the snow at Navan, Co. Meath. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN

Incredible scenes of farmers hard at work in their snowed-in communities

Farmers are swapping their wellies for yoga this spring
Such injuries can have serious consequences for the farmer, reducing his or her mobility and capacity to engage in farming activities.

Do you lift 50kg fertiliser bags and is it safe? New research shows back injury...

Tractor driver set to be prosecuted due to 13 unsecured bales on trailer
Mike Palmer getting feedback from a farmer's group in the Rangpur region of Bangladesh. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The Irish man who swapped the corporate world to help lift 100,000...


Top Stories

Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances
Stock image.

Private well owners advised to disinfect water supply

Cows exposed in storm and not milked for days at farm part-run by Teagasc
Minister for State Andrew Doyle at work on his Wicklow farm over the weekend.

Farmers fear for sheep on snow-covered hills
Islandview Mr T, Reserve Champion and second highest price bull, with exhibitor, Tommy Mc Laughlin from Lifford, Co. Donegal. The bull sold for €6,400.

How this stock judge gets his selections down to a T
Stock image

We need to get lucky twice to soften the blow of Brexit
The 42ac farm is located at Carhue near Bandon

Three prime parcels of land go up for sale in west Cork