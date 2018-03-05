40 emergency calls to Department's animal welfare helpline during Storm Emma

The Department of Agriculture received 40 calls to its emergency animal welfare helpline since last Wednesday as Storm Emma took a grip on the country.

The Department of Agriculture received 40 calls to its emergency animal welfare helpline since last Wednesday as Storm Emma took a grip on the country.

It said today that its emergency animal welfare helpline would remain monitored in the coming days and that the 40 calls it had been received had been dealt with.

The impacts of Storm Emma have varied considerably across the country, with areas along the east and south most impacted, as are farmers in high ground, it said and as the thaw begins to set in in most areas, farm safety remains of paramount concern. The problem of freezing water pipes is now easing somewhat, but care needs to be taken as burst pipes are revealed with the thaw.

Concerns relating to the provision of water, shelter and feed to livestock remain in some areas, especially in regions in the South East. Where farmers are tending animals, they should ensure they carry a mobile phone and let people know where they are, checking in at appropriate regular intervals. Where attending to animals in remote locations, a second person should be in accompaniment.