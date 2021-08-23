Farming

‘30 years later I’m in agony all the time — and I’m lucky to be alive’: why this Wicklow sheep farmer urges all workers to take more care

Sean Malone blames himself for his life-changing farm accident

Sage advice: Wicklow sheep farmer Sean Malone says &lsquo;one split second of thinking about what you&rsquo;re going to do could save your life or prevent a bad injury&rsquo;. Photo: Siobhan English Expand

It’s over 30 years since a bale of hay fell on Wicklow sheep farmer Sean Malone, and still not a day goes by that the incident doesn’t cross his mind.

Sean’s life changed forever on April 19, 1989 and he says himself that he is very fortunate to be alive.

“I was 50-51 years of age when the accident happened. At that time, there weren’t hours enough in the day for me. I was working day and night and oftentimes under fatigue,” he says.

