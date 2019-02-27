Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

2,000 farmers could benefit from National Walks Scheme - Minister Ring

Hill-walking and mountain climbing are amongst the biggest outdoor activities in the country, with the number of dedicated visitors to the sport having risen from 168,000 in 2003 to 2.3 million in 2017.
Hill-walking and mountain climbing are amongst the biggest outdoor activities in the country, with the number of dedicated visitors to the sport having risen from 168,000 in 2003 to 2.3 million in 2017.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The National Walks Scheme has opened to applicants, which could benefit up to 2,000 farmers.

The scheme, which is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development, assists in the provision of high quality walking trails by private landholders, by contracting them, or their nominees, to undertake maintenance work on sections of National Waymarked Ways and other priority walks that traverse their lands.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is now inviting expressions of interest from trail management committees, community groups and other similar entities for developed trails to be added to the Department’s Walks Scheme over the coming months.

Expressions of interest will only be accepted from Local Authorities and/or Local Development Companies and interested groups should make contact with these bodies to commence the process.

IFA President Joe Healy welcomed the opening up of applications for the National Walks Scheme, which will double the number of national walks and benefit up to 2,000 farmers.

The scheme currently covers 39 trails, with payments made to approximately 1,900 landholders to maintain those trails.

The Walks Scheme was launched in March 2008 and has since been rolled out to cover 39 trails. 

Minister Ring also confirmed tge labour rate for farmers own work in maintaining the walks will increase from €12.50/hr to €13.50/hr. This will also apply to both existing participants and new participants, including farmers who may be in the middle of their current contracts.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach: state-funded rural broadband rollout will cost 'many...
John Corley of the Dublin2Mayo Tractor Run group outside Dail Eireann with his Massey Ferguson 135

WATCH: 'People on O'Connell St were asking if I wanted a push'
FILE PHOTO: A Springer Spaniel retrieves a pheasant during a pheasant hunt in Stokenchurch, southern England December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

Brexit may clip wings of UK game shooters
Pic: Don MacMonagle

Farmers say 'compensation is no answer to damage' as access for...
Tadhg Furlong was recently announced As Stiga Ireland Brand Ambassador. Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

'A lot of good solid feeding went into Tadhg and he definitely did his...
Upset: Residents of Gurteen, Co Sligo, show their support for keeping their post office open. Photo: James Connolly

Ann Fitzgerald: A community's fight for their post office offers hope for...
Laura Tully approached the local IFA before Christmas to start the six week farmer workshop.

We're fitter and faster says farmer health group with no plans to give up...


Top Stories

MII warned that it is inevitable that producer prices will fall as a direct result of the loss of UK market share. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Price gap between Irish and UK fat cattle soars 50pc in a month
Probe: Gardaí at the house at Strokestown. Photo: Brian Farrell

Farmer owner of Roscommon eviction house to bring case

'Longer call out waits and possible animal welfare issues could be the norm if vet...
FBD chief Fiona Muldoon

FBD hit by strong competition from new entrants in farmer insurance market
Stock image

Could herds with TB be facing up to 8-year restrictions on movements?
A succession of reports have identified an alarming decline in pollinator and insect numbers

Richard Hackett: Is poor soil quality to blame for the decline in insect numbers?
Stock image.

Farmers advised to utilise excellent grass supply and grazing conditions