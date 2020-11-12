200 farmers face CPO after Kerry greenway gets green light from An Bord Pleanala

The go-ahead has been given by An Bord Pleanala to construct a 32km paved greenway “road development” in south Kerry.

Kerry County Council also got clearance to compulsory purchase more than 220 landholdings from just under 200 landowners across 27 townlands.

The land reverted to private ownership after the railway was abandoned in 1960.

The application by Kerry County Council under the Roads Act to build a 3m wide paved surface, along with fencing, buildings and entrance and exits and carparks mainly along the rail corridor had run to a lengthy oral hearing a year ago in Tralee.

Objectors included a number of landowners as well as environmentalists.

The use of compulsory purchase, under the powers of the Housing Acts for a greenway, proved a particular sticking point.

The IFA, the country’s main farming organisation, vigorously opposed the use of the CPO, arguing an amenity cycle and pathway was not public infrastructure in the normal sense of the term, and more efforts should be made to reach agreement.

An Bord Pleanala has now confirmed the CPO order saying it was for the interest and benefit of the public and community. There was a need “to provide a catalyst for the economic regeneration of the area,” it said.

It also had regard for “the increased provisions for a range of non-motorised road users to be achieved from use of the acquired lands,” it said.

First mooted by local development bodies, the "iconic greenway" was announced in 2014 on the Gleesk railway viaduct over Kells Bay and it was to be a flagship project for the network of cycleways promoted by the Department of Transport.

Running to over €20m, the greenway will face considerable engineering challenges.

Some of the most impressive structures that characterised the old line, with its panoramic views over the Atlantic - the Caherisveen Railway bridge, the Gleensk viaduct and the Drung Hill Tunnels are to be repaired.

Underpasses of the N70 Ring of Kerry as well as a new bridge will also be constructed.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen has welcomed decision of An Bord Pleanála, saying the project represents an enormous boost for the county and for south Kerry in particular.

‘I am delighted that An Bord Pleanála has given this project the green light. This greenway will bring huge tourism, social and economic benefits to the entire south Kerry area and I look forward to its construction at the earliest opportunity,’ he said.

The Great Southern railway from Killorglin to Caherciveen in 1893 provided access for farmers and fishermen to markets within and outside of the county.

It quickly became a tourist route and served as a major economic driver for the local economy in south Kerry for almost seventy years.

Decline in population and industry followed its closure, and Iveragh and its communities from Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen is now one of the economic blackspots in Co. Kerry.

The council told the oral hearing their motivation for the old railway was similar to the initial objective in the late nineteenth century - to revitalise the area economically and socially with the huge interest there is now in cycling and walking.

The cost of the project is estimated as in excess of €20m.

There are 11 conditions attached to the grant of planning and many concern environmental matters including that some of the scheme affecting the Valentia estuary be omitted.

An ecologist must be employed to oversee species including the Kerry slug, the Freshwater pearl mussel and other protected species like the badger, lesser horsehoe bat and otter.

Road safety governs a number of conditions and the board said stipulated cattle grids are to to combine with chicane gates at intersections with access roads and driveways; and the sepp gradients of some sections of the Ring of Kerry cycleway are to be well signalled.

Speed limits are to be reduced in some sections of the N70.

The IFA in a statement said consultation - and the employment of an agronomist remained the best way forward.

IFA said it has always recognised the importance of projects like the South Kerry Greenway, in terms of the potential for agri-tourism and the promotion of economic activity in rural areas.

IFA National Environment Chairman Paul O’Brien said he expects this episode would lead to a new approach for Greenways that would avoid CPOs; work with a Voluntary Land Acquisition Strategy, which would present alternative options to landowners; adhere to an agreed Code of Practice when dealing with farmers, which involves the employment of a professional agronomist for the farmer; and ensures that farmers are fully and fairly compensated.

"Kerry County Council engaged in a constructive co-design approach on the Tralee–Fenit Greenway and the Abbeyfeale–Listowel Greenway in north Kerry, which was based on goodwill and consultation.

"Unfortunately, the approach in south Kerry has been more adversarial, where they did not value the goodwill of the farmers; sought to impose the statutory legal process; and failed to engage agronomists at the route design stage."

