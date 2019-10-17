200 Bord na Móna staff will work to restore bogs

Peat industry: Bord na Móna carriages. Photo: Eamonn Farrell
Peat industry: Bord na Móna carriages. Photo: Eamonn Farrell

Caroline O'Doherty

Some 200 Bord na Móna workers set to lose their jobs in the move away from peat production are to re-employed restoring the bogs, beginning next year.

A further 100 direct jobs and around 150 indirect jobs are also promised by the company as it rolls out new renewable energy and recycling projects by 2023.

But unions say a positive spin has been put on the problems facing the workforce, which are far greater than those measures address.

"Between the jobs already gone and the ones we're about to lose, that's roughly 850 jobs gone in an 18-month to two-year timeframe," said Willie Noone, secretary of the Bord na Móna group of unions. "Bord na Móna keep talking about plans for the future, but jobs are being lost now and that's being glossed over."

Bord na Móna and ESB, which uses the company's peat in several power stations, are under pressure to move away from peat-related activities by 2025 under the Government's Climate Action Plan.

The workforce has already been reduced to about 1,600 after 400 voluntary redundancies earlier this year, but other job losses are expected.

In an announcement following a meeting of the company's board yesterday, Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan said they were now "in the business of climate action".

Other jobs are to become available when the company's Oweninny wind farm becomes fully operational, and there are plans to expand its waste recycling arm and create "new green business projects".

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"As we redeploy people into new roles, we will continue with the existing voluntary redundancy scheme on a limited basis," Mr Donnellan said.

Mr Noone said, however, there were "too many uncertainties" facing the company and the workers.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

greenway sign

Greenways have not led to increased criminal activity, hearing told
The Kerry Greenway is designed for 1,500 cyclists and walkers a day

Application to adjourn Kerry Greenway hearing rejected amid highly-charged...
The Kerry Greenway is designed for 1,500 cyclists and walkers a day

Kerry Greenway hearing may be adjourned due to ‘volume of...
The growth in Greenways and walk ways around the country has been huge. Photo Getty Images

State will protect farmers from hill walker claims - Minister
Stock image

Jim O'Brien: Car hire rip-off hit me where it hurts
(Stock image)

Warning over danger posed by fallen trees after Storm Lorenzo
Stormy weather: The next generation of windfarms are nearly four times taller than the 70m turbines off the Arklow coast.

Trouble on the horizon as new breed of wind turbines looms large


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach to demand reversal of proposed EU cuts to farm payments in...
These four Simmental bulls weighing an average of 325Kg sold for €700 euro apiece at Carlow Mart

More misery as bullock prices plummet by up to €70/head
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Downpours bring cereals sowing to a standstill
No future? The market for Jersey cross-bred calves is likely to be non-existent next spring

Darragh McCullough: 'The clock is ticking on a potential animal welfare disaster in...
Teagasc director Gerry Boyle

'Dairying can give struggling beef sector opportunities'

Factory prices for cattle hold as weather impacts field conditions
Tourism minister Shane Ross. Photo: INPHO

Tractor drivers saved from no-deal Brexit paperwork