200 Bord na Móna staff will work to restore bogs

Some 200 Bord na Móna workers set to lose their jobs in the move away from peat production are to re-employed restoring the bogs, beginning next year.

A further 100 direct jobs and around 150 indirect jobs are also promised by the company as it rolls out new renewable energy and recycling projects by 2023.

But unions say a positive spin has been put on the problems facing the workforce, which are far greater than those measures address.

"Between the jobs already gone and the ones we're about to lose, that's roughly 850 jobs gone in an 18-month to two-year timeframe," said Willie Noone, secretary of the Bord na Móna group of unions. "Bord na Móna keep talking about plans for the future, but jobs are being lost now and that's being glossed over."

Bord na Móna and ESB, which uses the company's peat in several power stations, are under pressure to move away from peat-related activities by 2025 under the Government's Climate Action Plan.

The workforce has already been reduced to about 1,600 after 400 voluntary redundancies earlier this year, but other job losses are expected.

In an announcement following a meeting of the company's board yesterday, Bord na Móna CEO Tom Donnellan said they were now "in the business of climate action".

Other jobs are to become available when the company's Oweninny wind farm becomes fully operational, and there are plans to expand its waste recycling arm and create "new green business projects".

"As we redeploy people into new roles, we will continue with the existing voluntary redundancy scheme on a limited basis," Mr Donnellan said.

Mr Noone said, however, there were "too many uncertainties" facing the company and the workers.

