12 Christmas gifts for the farmer in your life

While it can be hard to know what to get the farmer who seems to have everything, our Christmas list is guaranteed to give you a few bright ideas.

Whether it’s a handy tool to make your day-to-day easier or a new item for your farm wardrobe to keep you looking and feeling good, we’ve got you covered this festive season.

1. Bluetooth Headset (Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC): €125, rkcomms.ie

Bluetooth Headset (Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC)

This Bluetooth headset has won out on farmer’s forums for best hands-free headset. Its Wind Smart technology and noise-cancelling block out distractions such as wind, machinery and chatter. Its ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort and its caller ID and voice control means you can ignore anyone you don’t want interrupting your important farm work.

2. Led Rechargeable Headlight Beanie Hat: €9.99, Heavens.ie

Led Re-chargable Headlight Beanie Hat - €9.99, available from Havens.ie

During these long winter evenings, there’s two things the farmer in your life will need before setting foot outside the door — a hat and a light. These headlight beanies light your way while keeping you cosy at the same time.

3. Eweknit Unisex Classic Hoodie: €40, eweknit.com

Eweknit hoodie

At 300 gsm (grams per square metre), these hoodies are among the heaviest on the market. They’re made using a super-soft blend of 50/50 cotton and polyester and are perfect for keeping you warm on the farm throughout the winter months.

4. Tipsy Bin: €330, megafab.ie

The Tipsy Bin

This plastic 700Kg Meal Bin is designed to make it easier for the user to access animal feed and reduces the risk of back injury/strain. Its tipping function makes it easier to clean. It also has a built-in flat area for the feed to be collected on, reducing the danger of old feed being left in the bin.

5. Pretty Bird Overalls: €34, prettybird.ie

Pretty Bird overalls

Stylish, comfortable and practical, these overalls were designed with women in mind. Tried and tested by some of Ireland’s most hard-working women, these flattering and comfortable overalls will add a pop of colour to your day when you’re out on the farm.

6. Ballybar Ireland Workshirt: €45, ballybarireland.com

Ballybar shirt

These durable, cotton and breathable work shirts come in a range of colours and sizes and are available for both male and female. With double stitching, double pockets and a stain-resistant finish, these shirts are the ideal Christmas gift for the farmer who wants to be practical yet stylish.

7. Meadows Pure Skincare: €20, meadows.ie

Meadows skincare

This natural and pure skincare range is handmade in fresh, small batches on a Wicklow dairy farm. The products are made using only 100pc natural ingredients and are suitable for all skin types. Meadows Pure Skincare gift sets are perfect for those who care about their skin and about the environment.

8. Subscription to Amazon Prime to watch Clarkson’s Farm, Farmflix or Grassmen, from £5.99 a month

A subscription to Amazon Prime to watch Clarkson's Farm is a good present

Although work on the farm never stops, it’s important for farmers to make time to relax and unwind over the festive period. A subscription to one of these farmer favourites will make downtime that bit more appealing.

9. Wellies: From €32, wellies.ie

Funky wellies from Wellies.com

While every farmer needs a pair of wellies, tastes may differ. Wellies.ie stock a vast variety of wellies in all colours, shapes and sizes from the world’s largest manufactures such as Dunlop, Muckboot and Bekina, to name just a few. They also have their own range of Funky Wellies which are ideal for brightening up your farm wardrobe.

10. Boundary Blade: €29.99, boundaryblade.com

Boundary Blade

This small, handheld device doubles as a five-level electric fence tester and pocket-knife, all in one.

With six bright LED indicators and a handy bolt turner, this gadget could make life easier on the farm for many. Unlike regular electric fence testers, this one doesn’t require a grounding cable.

11. Bo Bar Soap for mechanic’s hands: €6.50, bobarsoap.ie

BoBar Soap

This soap is made from cows’ milk and is specifically made to tackle the tough dirt and grease associated with many mechanical farm jobs. Ground pumice stone is added to the soap for extreme, not for the faint-hearted exfoliation. This soap will be ideal for getting farmers’ hands squeaky clean in time for Christmas dinner.

12. Ragwort Puller: €40, grennans.ie

Ragwort fork

Designed by a farmer, for farmers this small, three-grained fork gently lifts the dreaded ragwort weed from the earth, without causing environmental or bodily harm. This product might particularly appeal to organic farmers and those who aren’t keen on spraying their land to kill ragwort.