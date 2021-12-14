Farming

Farming

12 Christmas gifts for the farmer in your life

Pretty Bird overalls Expand
A subscription to Amazon Prime to watch Clarkson's Farm is a good present Expand
BoBar Soap Expand
Ragwort fork Expand
Bluetooth Headset (Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC) Expand
Meadows skincare Expand
The Tipsy Bin Expand
Ballybar shirt Expand
Led Re-chargable Headlight Beanie Hat - €9.99, available from Havens.ie Expand
Funky wellies from Wellies.com Expand
Eweknit hoodie Expand
Boundary Blade Expand

Pretty Bird overalls

Tamara Fitzpatrick

While it can be hard to know what to get the farmer who seems to have everything, our Christmas list is guaranteed to give you a few bright ideas.

Whether it’s a handy tool to make your day-to-day easier or a new item for your farm wardrobe to keep you looking and feeling good, we’ve got you covered this festive season.

