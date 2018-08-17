Roscommon farm beats guide price by €20,000

A 32ac residential farm at Ballinlough in Co Roscommon was sold at auction recently making €273,000, over €20,000 more than its guide.

The place sold in four lots under the hammer of Gerry Coffey with a 13ac piece of good grazing doing particularly well.

It included a three-column slatted shed, a two-column haybarn and yard and a cattle crush.

This lot opened at €70,000 and was bid to €95,000 in the first round of bidding where it held.

In the second round it was doing well at €115,000 when a new customer created a bit of a stir before the hammer finally fell at €137,000. This marked a spend of €10,500/ac.

The next lot to face the gavel was a 10.5ac piece of grassland with road frontage and this didn't do quite as well. A dairy farmer made one bid of €40,000 and bought the place at that. A parcel of 8ac sold for €25,000 while a three-bedroom bungalow on circa 1ac made €71,000.

Post auction it emerged that the dairy farmer who purchased lots two and three also purchased the yard and sheds and some of the lands associated with lot one.