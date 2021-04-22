Robin Talbot: Do we need to bring back a bounty on grey crows and magpies?

Some species of Irish birds are becoming ever more endangered, according to a recent report from BirdWatch Ireland. The blame for this is being firmly laid again on “changes in land use and farming practices.”

In my opinion, that is too simplistic, and it is also unhelpful.

I accept that farm practices have changed and this has had an impact but, as I see it, there is a whole other aspect to this issue which is being ignored.

Let’s wind back the clock a bit.

When I was learning to drive the tractor, one of jobs I got was rolling spring barley when it was just a few inches tall. I would always be watching out for signs of a nearby lapwing nest, i.e. the parents dive-bombing you. Because their nests were little more than an indent in the clay, they were always quite easy to spot, and thus avoid.

The point I am making is that there were a lot of these kinds of ground-nesting birds around.

But what was also around then was a bounty on grey crows and magpies to keep their numbers down.

There is a row of beech trees at the back of our house, in which there has always been a rookery.

But in the last 20 years their numbers have taken off, and the rookery has now extended into a nearby area of trees that I planted about 30 years ago.

As for grey crows, it used to be that you might see a solitary pair, and they would fly off as soon as they saw you.

But it’s now common to see grey crows in flocks of 20-30, and they seem to have no fear of humans. Is it too simplistic to suggest that this is because no-one is shooting at them?

We have a small number of hens and ducks that have access to a large run attached to their henhouse. Ducks are always out early and, as the mornings brighten, they have taken to laying their eggs outside. Every day it is a race between ourselves and the crows to see who gets the eggs first.

It seems obvious to me that this is also happening on a wider scale to ground nesting birds.

The situation is obviously complex and continuously laying all the blame at the foot of farming practices while ignoring other elements is not just unhelpful,

it also puts farmers on the defensive.

I would love to see more holistic and positive thinking on this topic.

Things never stay the same, nature is a great adapter, and perhaps one of the big problems is that we don’t know when or are too slow to give it a helping hand where it’s needed.

For example, historically on this farm, hay would be cut after June 20t, with a machine maybe no more than 1.2m wide, traveling at no more than 3mph.

Over time, it has evolved to being cut as silage a month earlier with a machine that’s at least four times as wide and travelling at three times the speed.

Pheasants would always have nested in the hay meadows but they learned very quickly that the best place to rear a family now is in the winter cereals.

When we are cutting our silage, we would hardly see any pheasants, whereas when we are cutting our corn we see numerous families of pheasants, with the young almost reared.

Winter cereals

Speaking of the corn, while grass is quite scarce, I don’t think our winter cereal ever looked as well as it does at the moment.

The winter barley has gotten its final application of Nitrogen, which we brought up to 160 units per acre. The hybrid barley for seed was brought up to 100 units per acre.

The winter oats has got its final Nitrogen, bringing it to a total of 90 units per acre.

At this stage wheat is on 140 units per acre. We will put a little bit more on that later.

All crops have received a fungicide.

A few nights were colder than you’d like after spraying and we did get a small bit of scorch on the tips of some of the cereals, but the little drop of rain since brought some relief and the crops are recovering quite quickly.

The winter oilseed rape is just coming into flower and the local beekeepers have started to arrive with their hives.

I know it is early days yet , and obviously our main hope is for good yields, but we are also hoping that there is a lot more straw than last year.

When we did our Basic Payment application recently, we obviously opted not to go for the straw chopping option, as we use a lot of straw ourselves and there is always a demand in the area for any surplus.