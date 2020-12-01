Farming

Rewetting 80,000ac of bogland sparks TB concerns in Midlands

Claire McCormack

FARMERS have expressed concern that Bord na Móna (BnM) plans to rewet 80,000ac of peatland in the Midlands could trigger the spread of bovine TB.

Last week, a major €126m peatland restoration project was announced by Government and BnM to store/capture 100m tonnes of carbon; sustain 350 BnM jobs (formerly peat harvesting employees); and benefit air/water quality, native habitats and animals.

However, with bog remediation work to start immediately — which will involve raising water levels close to the bog’s surface to help restore peat-forming conditions — neighbouring landowners have voiced serious reservations.

