Rewetting 80,000ac of bogland sparks TB concerns in Midlands

FARMERS have expressed concern that Bord na Móna (BnM) plans to rewet 80,000ac of peatland in the Midlands could trigger the spread of bovine TB.

Last week, a major €126m peatland restoration project was announced by Government and BnM to store/capture 100m tonnes of carbon; sustain 350 BnM jobs (formerly peat harvesting employees); and benefit air/water quality, native habitats and animals.

However, with bog remediation work to start immediately — which will involve raising water levels close to the bog’s surface to help restore peat-forming conditions — neighbouring landowners have voiced serious reservations.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Michael Guinan, a dairy and beef farmer from Rahan near Tullamore, Co Offaly, outlined the worries of farmers who work marginal lands around the bogs.

“While I agree the environment has to be protected, the farm has to be protected too — and farmers’ livelihoods.

“Farmers live on the edges of the bogs that will be rewetted and they depend on the drains to take water away from their land.

“Now we’re going to find — not by their own choice, but by force — that their land is going to be rewetted as part of the programme without any consideration given to their livelihoods.

“Further investigations are needed; they shouldn’t just go ahead without considering all consequences,” he said.

Expand Close 'Any badgers on bogs they're going to rewet will move out. Will they spread TB into neighbouring farms?' asks Offaly farmer Michael Guinan

'Any badgers on bogs they're going to rewet will move out. Will they spread TB into neighbouring farms?' asks Offaly farmer Michael Guinan

The local ICMSA representative warned that rewetting bogs can impact on wildlife.

“A lot of wildlife habitats have developed on those bogs — in particular, badgers which the Department is investigating as regards a link to TB.

“Any badger setts on bogs they’re going to rewet will move out. Will they spread TB into neighbouring farms when they start moving? That is one issue that hasn’t been looked at.”

Land drainage

Guinan said local farmers have invested heavily in land drainage.

“If the land becomes wet now, where are they going to raise their cows or get ground for grazing?

“When you wet land, any slurry or fertiliser nutrients spread on it will be more likely to leak into waterways because it’s saturated — farmers will get blamed for that again, even though it has not been of their doing.

“As a farmer I enjoy the environment, I do my best to protect it, but I feel we should have been considered in any rewetting programmes that are done.

“If a farmer is going to be financially crippled by something not of their own making then there should be compensation for it.”

A BnM spokesperson said the company “will be engaging with farmers”.

“Bord na Mona has decades of unparalleled experience of peatlands management which will help inform its approach to the implementation of this plan.

“The company will be engaging with key stakeholders including national farming organisations and impacted local landowners, while making assessments to its draft rehabilitation plans.”

BnM has put a community liaison team in place to assist with the engagement process.

“Landowners who have any specific areas of concern should get in touch with the company,” the spokesperson said.