Revamped midlands farm ticks all the boxes

The property has a guide price of €7-8,000/ac.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

One of the finest farms to make its way on to the market in the north midlands for some time has to be an 83ac roadside holding at Collierstown between Ballymahon and Ballymore in Westmeath.

Located 5km east of the N55 between Ballymahon and Athlone, the place has just been entirely reseeded and is laid out in neat and well-fenced divisions with plenty of road frontage.

According to Dillon Murtagh, this is a beautiful farm suitable for any purpose.

"The owner has recently bought a property nearer his own place, which is far more convenient," he said.

The property has a guide price of €7-8,000/ac.

Mr Murtagh is expecting widespread interest in the farm and it can be sold as an entire or in lots, with the first lot made up of 57.75ac, the second a 25.5ac piece, while the third is the entire 83ac.

The sale takes place at Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon, at 3pm on Friday, July 5.

Independence Day

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

On July 4, American Independence Day, a stone cottage that is possibly as old as the USA is coming to auction with 39ac at Sraneeg, Castletown Geoghegan, in Westmeath. Guided at €280,000, the holding includes a series of old stone outhouses.

The property is halfway between Castletown Geoghegan and the village of Streamstown, about 8km from Kilbeggan and the M6. The dwelling house is a three-room traditional cottage serviced by electricity, running water and a septic tank.

2019-06-25_bus_51279288_I1.JPG
The property has a guide price of €7-8,000/ac.

Along with the stone outbuildings, the place has lots of character and plenty of potential. The land is laid out in nine fields and a haggard, and described by Dillon Murtagh as good-quality grazing ground with road frontage on two sides.

The place can be sold in lots or as an entire, with lot one comprising the house on 8ac, another made up of a parcel of 12ac and the third a piece extending to 19ac.

The auction takes place on Thursday, July 4, at 3pm at the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar.

Edgeworthstown

Another 83ac farm on the Murtagh books is located at Lissanore, Edgeworthstown, in Longford. The large spread of lower-lying land is in need of attention, but has potential as grazing and is guided at €4,500/ac. Located 4km off the N55 between Edgeworthstown and Granard, the property is all in one block, with road frontage on to the R395.

The holding is laid out in up to 10 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and watered with a natural supply of water.

The place will be sold at auction on Friday, July 12, at 3pm at the Longford Arms Hotel, Longford town.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Farm feed costs surged €500m in fodder crisis
Rare breed: Dermot Allen on his farm in west Wicklow where he rears 220 pigs, most of them from the rare Oxford Sandy and Black breed. Photo: Siobhán English

'Some people call us backyard farmers but we love what we do and take it...
Green dairy: Chlorine-free cleaning products could become essential

Gerard Sherlock: Chlorine-free dairying is the way forward
Glory days: Pat Rossiter and his Overall Champion in the Irish Suffolk Sheep Society Championship, with judge John Donoghue, Irish Suffolk Sheep Society secretary Anne Mitchell, and society chairman Richard Moore

Rossiter clan take Suffolk event by storm
Dark clouds: Agriculture emissions account for a third of the national total. Photo by Roger Jones

Climate actions will need to speak a lot louder than words
A farmer watches as grain is harvested. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Heatwave seen trimming, not slashing EU grain harvest
Operation Transformation: John Heney says old pasture land still has much to offer the beef farmer, citing the example of this bullock who emerged from the slatted shed in poor condition but has thrived since going to grass on March 22.

John Heney: 'Brave face' approach has aided continuing decline in beef...