Revamped midlands farm ticks all the boxes

One of the finest farms to make its way on to the market in the north midlands for some time has to be an 83ac roadside holding at Collierstown between Ballymahon and Ballymore in Westmeath.

Located 5km east of the N55 between Ballymahon and Athlone, the place has just been entirely reseeded and is laid out in neat and well-fenced divisions with plenty of road frontage.

According to Dillon Murtagh, this is a beautiful farm suitable for any purpose.

"The owner has recently bought a property nearer his own place, which is far more convenient," he said.

The property has a guide price of €7-8,000/ac.

Mr Murtagh is expecting widespread interest in the farm and it can be sold as an entire or in lots, with the first lot made up of 57.75ac, the second a 25.5ac piece, while the third is the entire 83ac.

The sale takes place at Cooney's Hotel, Ballymahon, at 3pm on Friday, July 5.

Independence Day

On July 4, American Independence Day, a stone cottage that is possibly as old as the USA is coming to auction with 39ac at Sraneeg, Castletown Geoghegan, in Westmeath. Guided at €280,000, the holding includes a series of old stone outhouses.

The property is halfway between Castletown Geoghegan and the village of Streamstown, about 8km from Kilbeggan and the M6. The dwelling house is a three-room traditional cottage serviced by electricity, running water and a septic tank.

Along with the stone outbuildings, the place has lots of character and plenty of potential. The land is laid out in nine fields and a haggard, and described by Dillon Murtagh as good-quality grazing ground with road frontage on two sides.

The place can be sold in lots or as an entire, with lot one comprising the house on 8ac, another made up of a parcel of 12ac and the third a piece extending to 19ac.

The auction takes place on Thursday, July 4, at 3pm at the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar.

Edgeworthstown

Another 83ac farm on the Murtagh books is located at Lissanore, Edgeworthstown, in Longford. The large spread of lower-lying land is in need of attention, but has potential as grazing and is guided at €4,500/ac. Located 4km off the N55 between Edgeworthstown and Granard, the property is all in one block, with road frontage on to the R395.

The holding is laid out in up to 10 fields fenced with traditional hedgerow and watered with a natural supply of water.

The place will be sold at auction on Friday, July 12, at 3pm at the Longford Arms Hotel, Longford town.

