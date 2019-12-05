Please Update Farming Independent

This is an older version of the Farming Independent app that is now obsolete.

Download the latest version on Google Play or the App Store.

To avoid this issue in future, you can enable auto-update in your phone’s settings.

This will ensure your phone automatically downloads new versions of the app as soon as they’re released, allowing you to continue accessing the best news, analysis and opinion from the Farming Independent team.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

Farmers blockading the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare. Photo: Irish Farmers Association

Farmers blockade Aldi distribution centre in protest over beef prices
Herdeye: Mark McGann and Ciaran Feeney created Herdeye,an app system which predicts when cows are going to calve and keeps the farmer updated of any changes in cow behaviour.

Calving camera can predict when a cow is going to calve
Cash cows: The Aherns have a herd of 120 cows, 90pc of which are pure dairy, and they sell 650 litres of milk weekly direct to customers and retailers

Taking the organic route to the customer
Shopping online. File photo

Ann Fitzgerald: 'What has online shopping ever done for your community?'
Bumper crop: The Garda patrols will focus on Co Wicklow, home to Ireland’s largest concentration of Christmas tree farms

Garda air patrols to prevent crime gangs stealing Christmas trees
Circulation: Sprayers are susceptible to frost damage over winter and should be protected

Winter-proof sprayers for a head start next spring
Fonterra is the world’s largest dairy exporter

NZ's Fonterra raises 2019/20 forecast farmgate milk price