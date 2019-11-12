Residential farm on 73ac in West Cork for €900,000
West Cork is often associated solely with tourism and leisure, but it is home to some of the finest farmland in the country.
A 73ac residential farm at Garlands, Enniskeane is typical of the better land in the area and it is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €900,000.
The holding, subject of an executor sale, is 1km from the village of Castletown-Kinneigh, 6km from Enniskeane, and around 20km from the towns of Bandon, Clonakilty, Macroom and Dunmanway.
It is described by auctioneer Henry O'Leary as comprising rich and fertile farmland that has been well minded over the years having been rented to one careful tenant. Laid out in 14 fields and a haggard, the land, while mainly in grass, is also suitable for tillage.
Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.
According to the auctioneer, for the most part it is gently sloping, south-facing ground that is easily managed and easily accessible. The holding has extensive road frontage of 1.2km on three sides including double road frontage to a large part of the property.
A farm residence on the holding is in a state of dereliction but has plenty of potential, being located in a very attractive setting surrounded by mature trees.
The outbuildings include a selection of old stone buildings with some more modern sheds in the yard that also has a haybarn and lean-to. The property can be bought as an entire or in lots with good road frontage to all the divisions.
The first lot is made up of 23ac in four nice fields. The second lot is in eight fields around the yard and the house and this extends to 35.5ac.
The third portion of 11ac has road frontage on a number of sides being bisected by one local road with single frontage on to another.
The final lot is made up of the house on 3.25ac. Mr O'Leary is confident of keen interest in the farm.
"We are offering it in lots to make it easier for people who might have the capacity to buy a piece of this lovely property but may not be in a position to buy the entire," he said.
Indo Farming
For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App
Follow @farm_ireland