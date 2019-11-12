Residential farm on 73ac in West Cork for €900,000

A 73ac residential farm at Garlands, Enniskeane is typical of the better land in the area and it is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €900,000.

The holding, subject of an executor sale, is 1km from the village of Castletown-Kinneigh, 6km from Enniskeane, and around 20km from the towns of Bandon, Clonakilty, Macroom and Dunmanway.

It is described by auctioneer Henry O'Leary as comprising rich and fertile farmland that has been well minded over the years having been rented to one careful tenant. Laid out in 14 fields and a haggard, the land, while mainly in grass, is also suitable for tillage.