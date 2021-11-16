Report ‘to call for reprieve on peat harvesting’

While full details are not yet known, industry sources have indicated that the group’s final report includes a recommendation for the resumption of peat harvesting in 2022 up to 2030, or 2035, until a suitable alternative product is found. Stock image.

It is expected that there may be a temporary reprieve on peat harvesting based on recommendations proposed by the Government’s Working Group on Horticulture Peat.

While full details are not yet known, industry sources have indicated that the group’s final report includes a recommendation for the resumption of peat harvesting in 2022 up to 2030, or 2035, until a suitable alternative product is found.

It is understood that a single-licencing system is also recommended for the sector.

However, it is not clear what volume of peat may be harvested if the recommendations are acted on by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, nor is it clear how the resumption of harvesting would impact on peat exports to international markets.

A source said: “The Government’s working group is expected to call for the resumption of peat harvesting in 2022 and a long, overdue, single-licensing system is recommended for the sector. It is critical to the horticultural sector that peat harvesting resumes for the next season commencing in March.

“The report acknowledges that the continued importation of horticultural peat is unacceptable environmentally and economically, and that while the industry must transition its peat usage by moving to alternatives by 2030-35, viable alternatives are currently unavailable.

“While alternatives are developed the report accepts that a transition period will be required and recommends that legislation should be passed by Government in order to create a single-licensing system, as is the case in other European countries.

“Immediate action by Government to publish and act on the recommendations of the independent working group it appointed will go some way in protecting the 17,000 jobs across Ireland’s horticultural sector which are currently at risk.”

It is understood unanimous support for the final recommendations was not achieved within the working group.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage confirmed that group chair, Dr Munoo Prasad, submitted his final report to Minister Noonan on October 20.